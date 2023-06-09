Did Kelis' Milkshake Brought Bill Murray to the Yard?

Kelis’ milkshake brought a ghostbuster to the yard after the singer ignited romance rumors with veteran comedic actor Bill Murray.

The “Milkshake” singer and “Ghostbusters” star sent the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted together in London on more than one occasion, The Sun reports. Murray was seen attending Kelis’ show at the Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park, South London and they were also together at the same London hotel.

On Thursday, June 9, insiders confirmed Kelis, 43, and Murray, 72 have been “getting close for a while” after meeting in the US. The pair reportedly started bonding over the loss of their previous spouses, Kelis lost her husband to cancer in March 2022 and Murray’s wife passed away in 2021.

The singer has been touring while Murray is in London filming the new “Ghostbusters” film where he’s set to reprise his of Peter Venkmen alongside much of the cast from the 1984 original. At the Hoopla festival, Murray watched as Kelis performed a few of her hits including “Bossy” and “Milkshake.” They also posed for a photo backstage.

Bill Murray, 72 and Kelis, 43 are dating pic.twitter.com/EFajMaJ0fb — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) June 9, 2023

“They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here,” a source said. “They’ve clearly hit it off.”

In addition to being at the same hotel and attending Kelis’ latest show, Murray is said to have watched Kelis “perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla,” the insider revealed.

The singer and comedian are reportedly enjoying each other’s company despite the nearly 30-year age gap.

“Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap,” the source said.

The new romance comes amid reports of Murray’s alleged inappropriate behavior on set, Page Six reports. The “Caddyshack” star is accused of being “touchy” with several women while filming a movie with Aziz Ansari.

Murray reportedly remained in touch with his second wife Jennifer Butler prior to her death. Butler filed for divorce from the comedian accusing him of infidelity, domestic ­abuse, and sex, marijuana, and ­alcohol addictions.

Kelis filed for divorce from rapper Nas in 2009 while seven months pregnant with their son. She later spoke out about their time together saying there was a lot of “physical and mental” abuse during their marriage. Kelis went on to marry Mike Mora in 2014 and welcome two children prior to his passing.