Singer Kelis Reminisces On Late Husband's Impact One Year Following His Passing

She is using her pain to bless others with a message on wellness.

Singer-songwriter Kelis took to her Instagram on Tuesday to reminisce about the death of her husband, Mike Mora, who passed away on March 14, 2022, after battling stomach cancer, marking one year since the tragic news.

The artist posted a series of videos speaking about her late husband’s health and how it impacted her own personal health journey.

“It’s been exactly a year… that’s crazy to me,” Kelis wrote in the post’s caption. “There is no denying the impact and evolution my husbands passing has had on my life.”

“Lately lots of people have been asking me how I got started with my wellness and my farming and all that stuff,” the singer began her talk. “I just wanted to eat well,” she said, noting that her wellness journey started during her pregnancy years ago. “When I got pregnant that’s when I really started to care and think about it.”

“And then, you know, my husband Mike got sick — this was a couple years ago, right after we had our youngest, Galilee — and he was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer, which was just such a shock,” she continued.

She spoke about how they were in the routine of eating clean.

“After, like, eight rounds of chemo, as we started to research more, the hyperbaric chamber just kept coming up and ozone therapy,” she shared, adding that the tumor returned and started to spread. They began trying mushroom recipes from a man who invented the hyper chamber.

After talking about the brain food she started making for herself and her children, Kelis advised her followers to live stress-free lives.

According to American Cancer Society, stomach cancer affects about 26,500 people a year and statistics show 11,130 of those diagnoses result in death.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the artist spoke about her late husband’s death and battle with stomach cancer in Sept. 2022. Her late husband was 37 at the time of his death and was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer in 2020. Following Mora’s diagnosis, the couple chose to focus on the positives in life, as they spent his last days doing everything together.

The couple married in 2014 and had two children together: their son, Sheperd, born in 2015, and daughter, Galilee, born in 2020.