Kelly Price Calls Black Women 'DEI Hires' And 'Nasty, Disrespectful People' In Rant Over Her Appearance







Kelly Price is seemingly fed up with Black women mocking her appearance.

The singer went off on her biggest critics, whom she believes to be Black women, in a new rant. She went to Instagram Live to voice her frustrations with the demographic, not mincing any words about the constant trolling. During the outburst, she called them “DEI hires” and “nasty, disrespectful people.”

Significantly, the “Friend of Mine” singer called them unemployed, noting the unemployment crisis disproportionately impacting Black women. Meanwhile, she noted how she continues to sell out shows for her music career. One X user re-shared the footage.

Kelly price goes off on black women. pic.twitter.com/VcKRym8tpP — Hip Hop Fev3r (@Hiphopfev3r) September 3, 2025

“I’m letting you have it right now, because ain’t nothing you can do about that,” she continued. “And while you’re looking for a new job, I’m still going to be selling out theaters and venues. Looking like a fat slob in clothes that you said I look nasty in, and my feet are so damn big, and who dressed me. I’m still going to be making my money.”

In her rant, she asserted that Black women say harmful and degrading stuff about her looks while claiming that they uplift the community.

“Black women, you are some of the most nasty, disrespectful people on God’s planet earth. The things that you say about other Black women…but you’re an activist, and you are educated … find yourself, because a degree does not give you class,” she shared to her over 1 million Instagram followers.

While her rant took primary aim at her Black women critics, she also took a jab at the men who join in on the trolling.

“Any man who feels the right to disrespect a woman who has never done anything to them… you’re a bi**h. And I mean that from the bottom of my heart,” she added.

However, not all were receptive to Price’s vulnerable yet polarizing post. One popular comment emphasized how the majority of ticket-buyers to her sold-out shows are Black women, and how calling them DEI hires is inherently more harmful than she thinks.

“You do know that the main people that purchase your music and go to your shows are BLACK WOMEN? You do know that black women are not DEI hires because they are the most educated women in the world,” wrote the commenter, according to The Grio.

Despite the backlash, one fellow Black woman celebrity shared her support for Price. Renowned boxer Claressa Shields came to Price’s defense, stating she “read y’all” for the fake love.

“If it don’t apply to you shut yo ass up,” wrote Shields on X. “Ain’t nobody making stuff up bout y’all ass. Knowing damn well y’all be fake “girl girls” & fake “women empowerment.” Kelly price read y’all just like she was supposed to. I hope whoever talked about her feet being big that she stick it up your [butt.]”

Price, however, doesn’t care what the commenters say, stating that she is not the problem. Instead, her issue lies with how the Black women community treats one another, in real life and online.

“The one thing you will never catch me doing is going to someone else’s social media page and talking in a disparaging way about them disrespecting them to the utmost,” she shared. “We complain so much about how other races, ethnicities and classes of people treat people of color, but I can absolutely tell you that it never compares to the mistreatment that we do of each other. We need to get it together.”

