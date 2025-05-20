Kelly Rowland Revives Iconic Red Bob From ‘Dilemma’ Era For Lancôme’s ‘Juicy Tubes’ 25th Anniversary

Kelly Rowland is serving early 2000s nostalgia with her new ad campaign for Lancôme’s 25th anniversary of its bestselling “Juicy Tubes” lip gloss.

The “Like This” singer and former Destiny’s Child member embraced her Y2K roots, rocking her iconic flipped red bob while showcasing Lancôme’s “Juicy Tubes” High-Shine Lip Gloss. In the video ad shared by the beauty brand on May 17, Rowland, applies the gloss and reminisces about its iconic scent.

“Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh, I totally remember this,” she says with a laugh.

A flashback shows Rowland sporting the same red hairstyle she had while singing in Nelly’s 2002 hit “Dilemma.”

“So juicy, so iconic,” Lancôme captioned the Instagram video ad.

Fans of the brand shared their memories of using the lip gloss back in the day.

“Omg I loved juicy tubes !!! The og staple,” wrote model Draya Michele.

“Juicy Tubes was the very first product franchise I worked on when I started my beauty brand marketing career at Lancôme in NYC!” recalled author and award-winning business leader, Daria Burke. “To see you working with them after our partnership during my time at CMO of JustFab is such an incredible full-circle moment for me.”

The beloved candy-scented gloss was a staple of early 2000s makeup bags. “Juicy Tubes” is known for its high-shine finish that lasts for hours. Available shades include “Pure,” “Spring Fling,” “Miracle,” “Marshmallow Electro,” “Magic Spell,” and “Hallucination.”

Rowland is starting the beauty brand’s nostalgic campaign honoring icons who “transcend generations.” Upcoming stars in the series include Ed Westwick, who is channeling his Chuck Bass persona, and socialite Paris Hilton, who is revisiting her Simple Life days.

RELATED CONTENT: St. Louis Legend Jenifer Lewis Awarded Honorary Doctorate, Tells WashU Graduates To Prioritize Mental Health