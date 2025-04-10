Kenan Thompson Sends A Message To The GERD Community: ‘You Don’t Have To Suffer Like That’

Kenan Thompson is opening up about his “personal journey” with GERD for the first time to help spotlight a condition impacting over 65 million Americans.

The longest-running cast member in SNL history appeared on BLACK ENTERPRISE’s The Culture Shift, where he opened up about his experience with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), as part of the GERD IS NO JOKE campaign. The initiative aims to raise awareness about GERD and encourage those experiencing frequent heartburn to speak with their healthcare providers.

Thompson knows the struggle firsthand, as his GERD symptoms began affecting his vocals during rehearsals and his sleeping pattern, ultimately pushing him to seek treatment. His journey to better health led him to Voquezna — an FDA-approved medication specifically designed to help manage both kinds of GERD.

“It’s a personal journey. I have GERD and I was able to like find a medicine that worked for me finally,” Thompson said. “I’ve been kind of like suffering to myself for years.”

“I understand what that might be like for others. So, I just wanted to get that word out to go see a doctor,” he added. “Don’t keep these things to yourselves. You don’t have to suffer like that.”

After finding heartburn relief with Voquezna for his Non-Erosive GERD, Thompson teamed up with Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT)—a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases — to spotlight the GERD IS NO JOKE campaign. Now that he’s found an effective solution, the Nickelodeon alum is urging others living with GERD to stop ignoring their symptoms or relying on ineffective over-the-counter remedies, and instead consult a healthcare provider to explore more effective treatment options.

“Once I actually talked to a professional and was able to get the proper medicine, I was able to achieve the healing that I needed,” Thompson said.

Thompson dives deeper into his personal journey with GERD at GERDIsNoJoke.com, where visitors can download a guide written from his unique perspective. The resource includes helpful tips and conversation starters to empower others to talk to their doctor about managing the condition.

