Kendrick Lamar Rocks Chanel Glasses As Brand Ambassador For The Designer‘s Eyewear

Kendrick Lamar has signed a deal with Chanel to become a brand ambassador for their eyewear line.

Lamar will make his partnership with the French fashion house official in a new campaign slated to release this week. As the face of its eyewear, Lamar will continue his relationship with Chanel that began a few years back.

According to Hypebeast, Lamar first began rocking the double-c logo at the 2023 Met Gala. The event also celebrated the fashion visionary and former creative director of Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld. The luxury brand and Lamar joined forces again the following year for their haute couture show in January. The 37-year-old, alongside creative partner Dave Free, designed the show’s set with an accompanying short film.

Upon the announcement of their furthered connection, Lamar noted Chanel’s “timeless legacy.” Although the fashion house mainly caters to women’s clothing, Lamar rightfully suspected that he would represent their eyewear.

“Chanel has a timeless legacy and that is always something I can get behind. Since they don’t make clothes for men, I knew it would have to be glasses,” he shared in an statement.

The partnership also comes at a time where Lamar’s own recognition and artistry have reached even greater heights. The multi-Grammy winner, who also reigns as the first and only rapper to win a Pulitzer prize, continues to reel in the acclaim from his hit track “Not Like Us” and accompanying GNX album. Lamar also headlined this year’s NFL Super Bowl Halftime show, bringing his visual excellence to one of the biggest stages in sports and music.

Chanel hopes to draw more eyes to this sector of its brand. Lamar’s inclusion, considering his standout year, also marks a new era for the accessory.

“We strongly believe in eyewear and its potential. More than a simple fashion accessory, eyewear is part of the Chanel allure and is regularly seen on the runway,” said Chanel fashion president, Bruno Pavlovsky. “Its versatile style, playing with the house codes, brings a finishing touch to the silhouette. Through the ‘Chanel & moi’ program, we developed various services for this category, in order to offer a perfect fit and the best experience to our clients.”

With the news, fans can maybe catch Lamar donning Chanel sunglasses as he performs on his Grand National Tour with Sza.