Kendrick Lamar, Coco Gauff, Kai Cent Among BLACK ENTERPRISE 40 Under 40 Honorees

BLACK ENTERPRISE is coming into 2025 strong by unveiling its annual list of 40 Under 40 honorees.

Announced on Tuesday, Jan. 7, this year’s 40 Under 40 honorees uphold BE’s tradition of recognizing Black trailblazers who have reached extraordinary milestones in diverse fields and set new standards of excellence all before turning 40.

The list celebrates change-makers in technology and STEM, business and finance, creative arts and entertainment, media, fashion and beauty, politics and social impact, and sports for their ingenuity, perseverance, and ability to set trends. In addition, for the first time, the list includes five corporate leaders making an impact while rising the ranks in Fortune 500 companies.

“These extraordinary leaders are not only shaping the future, they’re driving innovation across industries and fostering meaningful change today,” says Selena Hill, BE‘s Director of Multiplatform Content.

“At BLACK ENTERPRISE, we are proud to celebrate these honorees for their groundbreaking achievements, barrier-breaking efforts, and record-setting accomplishments,” Hill says. “Their stories embody the power of passion and purpose coming together, inspiring us all to dream bigger and strive higher.”

Honorees were chosen through an inclusive internal selection process based on the achievements and impact they made in 2024. BE also accepted self-submissions, an approach that reflects the publication’s dedication to celebrating and amplifying the diverse voices and visionaries in the Black community creating lasting change as entrepreneurs, activists, athletes, entertainers, tech leaders, and corporate change agents.

Here’s the full list of BLACK ENTERPRISE 40 Under 40 below:

CREATIVE ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Kendrick Lamar – Rapper and Songwriter

Kai Cenat – Online Streamer and Influencer

Courtney L. Branch – Co-Founder, The Micheaux Film Festival

Victoria Monet – Singer and Songwriter

Sable Elyse Smith – Interdisciplinary artist, writer, and educator

FASHION AND BEAUTY

Aris Singleton – CEO, Thank God Its Natural (tgin)

Anifa Mvuemba – Founder, Hanifa

James M. Jeter – Creative Director, Ralph Lauren

Ugo Mozie – Designer, Celebrity Stylist, and Founder, Eleven Sixteen

Brandon Blackwood – Designer and Founder, Brandon Blackwood

SPORTS

Cori Dionne “Coco” Gauff – Tennis Player

Sha’Carri Richardson – Olympian and Track & Field Star

Darrius Barnes – President of Crown Legacy FC MLS ProNext, Charlotte FC

Nigel Slyvester – Pro-BMX Athlete, Founder and CEO, Nigel Sylvester Foundation and GO Brand

Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics Star and Entrepreneur

TECH & STEM

Justin E. Samuels – Founder and CEO, RenderATL

Tiffani J. Martin – Founder and CEO, VisioTech

Heman Bekele – 2024 TIME Kid of the Year, America’s Top Young Scientist

Sherrell Dorsey – Award-Winning Journalist, Host, Author, and Investor

Jerelyn Rodriguez Williams – Founder and CEO, The Knowledge House

BUSINESS & FINANCE

Ashley M. Fox – Founder and CEO, EMPIFY

Larry Morrow – CEO, The Morrow Hospitality Group

Abdul Karim Abdullah and Ken Agyapong, Jr. – Co-founders, AfroFuture

Amira Rasool, Founder and CEO, The Folklore

Daniel Taylor, CEO and Co-Founder, Bags

CORPORATE LEADERSHIP

Damola Adamolekun – CEO, Red Lobster

Chardae F. Jenkins — Senior Manager, Publicity, Netflix

Nikki Forman – Head of Black Media Engagement, Amazon

Emily Graham – Global Chief Equity & Impact Officer, Omnicom Group

Chanel T. Rowe, Esq. – Business Attorney, Strategic Advisor, and Consultant *

MEDIA

Shawn McKenzie – Founder, Spiritual World

Zuri Hall – Emmy Award-winning TV Host and Entertainment Journalist

Phil Lewis – Deputy Editor, HuffPost

Monica McNutt – Basketball Analyst, ESPN and MSG Network

Abby Phillip – CNN Anchor, NewsNight with Abby Phillip

POLITICS AND SOCIAL IMPACT

Alexis D. Williams – Creative Technologist; Founder, Softwear by Lex

Chelsea Miller – CEO, CPM Global; Co-Founder, Freedom March NYC

Alencia Johnson – Author, Political Strategist, and Cultural Commentator

Antjuan Seawright – Founder and CEO, Blueprint Strategy, LLC; Democratic Political Strategist

M’Balu “Lu” Bangura – Chief of Equity and Fair Practices, Enoch Pratt Free Library

