January 8, 2025
Kendrick Lamar, Coco Gauff, Kai Cent Among BLACK ENTERPRISE 40 Under 40 Honorees
The annual list highlights young Black leaders who've achieved remarkable success and driven impactful change in their community and the culture
BLACK ENTERPRISE is coming into 2025 strong by unveiling its annual list of 40 Under 40 honorees.
Announced on Tuesday, Jan. 7, this year’s 40 Under 40 honorees uphold BE’s tradition of recognizing Black trailblazers who have reached extraordinary milestones in diverse fields and set new standards of excellence all before turning 40.
The list celebrates change-makers in technology and STEM, business and finance, creative arts and entertainment, media, fashion and beauty, politics and social impact, and sports for their ingenuity, perseverance, and ability to set trends. In addition, for the first time, the list includes five corporate leaders making an impact while rising the ranks in Fortune 500 companies.
“These extraordinary leaders are not only shaping the future, they’re driving innovation across industries and fostering meaningful change today,” says Selena Hill, BE‘s Director of Multiplatform Content.
“At BLACK ENTERPRISE, we are proud to celebrate these honorees for their groundbreaking achievements, barrier-breaking efforts, and record-setting accomplishments,” Hill says. “Their stories embody the power of passion and purpose coming together, inspiring us all to dream bigger and strive higher.”
Honorees were chosen through an inclusive internal selection process based on the achievements and impact they made in 2024. BE also accepted self-submissions, an approach that reflects the publication’s dedication to celebrating and amplifying the diverse voices and visionaries in the Black community creating lasting change as entrepreneurs, activists, athletes, entertainers, tech leaders, and corporate change agents.
Here’s the full list of BLACK ENTERPRISE 40 Under 40 below:
CREATIVE ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
- Kendrick Lamar – Rapper and Songwriter
- Kai Cenat – Online Streamer and Influencer
- Courtney L. Branch – Co-Founder, The Micheaux Film Festival
- Victoria Monet – Singer and Songwriter
- Sable Elyse Smith – Interdisciplinary artist, writer, and educator
FASHION AND BEAUTY
- Aris Singleton – CEO, Thank God Its Natural (tgin)
- Anifa Mvuemba – Founder, Hanifa
- James M. Jeter – Creative Director, Ralph Lauren
- Ugo Mozie – Designer, Celebrity Stylist, and Founder, Eleven Sixteen
- Brandon Blackwood – Designer and Founder, Brandon Blackwood
SPORTS
- Cori Dionne “Coco” Gauff – Tennis Player
- Sha’Carri Richardson – Olympian and Track & Field Star
- Darrius Barnes – President of Crown Legacy FC MLS ProNext, Charlotte FC
- Nigel Slyvester – Pro-BMX Athlete, Founder and CEO, Nigel Sylvester Foundation and GO Brand
- Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics Star and Entrepreneur
TECH & STEM
- Justin E. Samuels – Founder and CEO, RenderATL
- Tiffani J. Martin – Founder and CEO, VisioTech
- Heman Bekele – 2024 TIME Kid of the Year, America’s Top Young Scientist
- Sherrell Dorsey – Award-Winning Journalist, Host, Author, and Investor
- Jerelyn Rodriguez Williams – Founder and CEO, The Knowledge House
BUSINESS & FINANCE
- Ashley M. Fox – Founder and CEO, EMPIFY
- Larry Morrow – CEO, The Morrow Hospitality Group
- Abdul Karim Abdullah and Ken Agyapong, Jr. – Co-founders, AfroFuture
- Amira Rasool, Founder and CEO, The Folklore
- Daniel Taylor, CEO and Co-Founder, Bags
CORPORATE LEADERSHIP
- Damola Adamolekun – CEO, Red Lobster
- Chardae F. Jenkins — Senior Manager, Publicity, Netflix
- Nikki Forman – Head of Black Media Engagement, Amazon
- Emily Graham – Global Chief Equity & Impact Officer, Omnicom Group
- Chanel T. Rowe, Esq. – Business Attorney, Strategic Advisor, and Consultant *
MEDIA
- Shawn McKenzie – Founder, Spiritual World
- Zuri Hall – Emmy Award-winning TV Host and Entertainment Journalist
- Phil Lewis – Deputy Editor, HuffPost
- Monica McNutt – Basketball Analyst, ESPN and MSG Network
- Abby Phillip – CNN Anchor, NewsNight with Abby Phillip
POLITICS AND SOCIAL IMPACT
- Alexis D. Williams – Creative Technologist; Founder, Softwear by Lex
- Chelsea Miller – CEO, CPM Global; Co-Founder, Freedom March NYC
- Alencia Johnson – Author, Political Strategist, and Cultural Commentator
- Antjuan Seawright – Founder and CEO, Blueprint Strategy, LLC; Democratic Political Strategist
- M’Balu “Lu” Bangura – Chief of Equity and Fair Practices, Enoch Pratt Free Library
Learn more about each honoree by clicking below: