Entertainment by Mary Spiller Kendrick Lamar Dominates 2026 Grammy Nominations As Black Artists Lead The Pack From Kendrick Lamar’s nine nods to Doechii’s continued rise, this year’s Grammy nominations spotlight a historic showing for Black musicians across major categories.







The 2026 Grammy nominations, revealed Nov. 7, marked a milestone year for Black artists, who led nearly every major category. Kendrick Lamar topped the list with nine nominations, including Album of the Year and Rap Album of the Year for his acclaimed project GNX.

Doechii, who broke out with multiple wins at the 2025 Grammys, scored five nominations this year — largely fueled by her viral hit “Anxiety.” SZA, the Clipse, and Tyler, the Creator each earned five nods as well, solidifying a year of hip-hop and R&B dominance.

For the first time since 2019, three rap albums — Lamar’s “GNX,” Clipse’s “Let God Sort ’Em Out,” and Tyler’s “CHROMAKOPIA” — will compete for Album of the Year. The 2026 ceremony’s eligibility period included releases between Aug. 31, 2024, and Aug. 30, 2025.

Lamar’s performance continues an extraordinary run for the Compton rapper, whose 2025 hit “Not Like Us” swept major categories including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. If Lamar wins four or more trophies next February, he will surpass Jay-Z as the most awarded rapper in Grammy history.

Joining the lineup is rising R&B star Leon Thomas, whose album MUTT and hit single “Yes It Is” earned him nominations for Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Performance.

Other standout nominees include Kehlani, Kaytranada, Anderson .Paak, FKA twigs, Chris Brown, Summer Walker, Coco Jones, Ledisi, and Durand Bernarr — a diverse showcase of genre-bending Black artistry shaping today’s sound.

The Grammys also recognized Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which continued its award-season dominance by securing five nominations, making it one of the most celebrated films in Recording Academy history. Despite facing criticism from conservative commentators for its social themes, Sinners has thrived commercially and critically.

In another surprising moment, Fab Morvan — formerly of Milli Vanilli — received a nomination for Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for “You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli.” The nod comes 35 years after Milli Vanilli infamously lost their Best New Artist Grammy in 1990 following revelations that they had not sung on their records.

The duo’s fall from grace remains one of the most dramatic scandals in Grammy history, as reported by Billboard, Morvan’s return to the nominations list serves as a rare redemption story — a reminder of the industry’s capacity for both accountability and forgiveness.

With historic nominations, comeback stories, and powerful representation, the 2026 Grammys are poised to celebrate not only the year’s best music but the evolving legacy of Black creativity in American culture.

