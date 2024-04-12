Celebrity News by Rafael Pena Kendrick Lamar To Release Comedy Film Project With South Park’s Creative Team Rapper Kendrick Lamar and the ingenious minds behind “South Park,” Matt Stone and Trey Parker, will be releasing a comedy film in 2025.









Mark your calendars for July 4, 2025, as the dynamic collaboration between Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar and the minds behind “South Park,” Matt Stone and Trey Parker, hits theaters nationwide, according to Variety. Paramount Pictures announced the release date for the highly anticipated live-action comedy, promising audiences a hilarious and original cinematic experience.

The film, written by Vernon Chatman, remains shrouded in mystery, with Paramount keeping details tightly under wraps. However, expectations are sky-high, with a creative team boasting the likes of Lamar, Stone, and Parker.

Paramount CEO Brian Robbins expressed excitement about the project during the CinemaCon presentation, “This script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read, and it’s certain to create some fireworks.”

Stone and Parker, renowned for their irreverent humor and satirical take on contemporary culture in “South Park,” have a stellar track record in the entertainment industry. In addition to their iconic television show, they’ve crafted hit films such as “South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut” and the cult classic “Team America: World Police.” Their collaboration with Robert Lopez on the Tony Award-winning musical “Book of Mormon” further underscores their versatility and comedic prowess.

The film’s release date coincides with blockbuster competition, with Universal’s “Jurassic World 4” and Warner Bros.’ “Superman” slated for release on the same holiday weekend.

This isn’t Kendrick Lamar’s first engagement in an outside-the-box collaboration. After the release of his album “To Pimp A Butterfly,” he partnered with Gucci to release a special edition vinyl package valued at $2,500. Only 100 copies of the Gucci-designed vinyl edition were released.