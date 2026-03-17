News by Jeroslyn JoVonn 2-Year Shutdown Planned For The Kennedy Center As Resignations And Trump-Led Changes Take Effect The Kennedy Center will close for two years as Trump leads a major overhaul at the arts institution.







The board of directors at Kennedy Center has announced a two-year pause in operations as President Donald Trump leads a sweeping overhaul of the renowned Washington, D.C.-based arts institution.

The decision was announced on March 16 as part of Trump’s effort to reshape the Kennedy Center, CBS News reports. The board—now largely made up of members appointed by Trump—previously voted to rename the venue the Trump-Kennedy Center. Trump has said the closure is necessary for repairs, which are expected to begin after this summer’s July 4 celebrations.

“We’re going to ensure it remains the finest performing arts facility of its kind anywhere in the world,” Trump told reporters while speaking at the White House.

In a statement, the Kennedy Center said it approved a $257 million “comprehensive revitalization project” set to last two years, beginning after the July Independence Day celebrations, with a grand reopening planned afterward. The closure announcement comes about a month after Trump said he planned to shut down the Kennedy Center to address what he described as a deteriorating facility. Alongside the shutdown, the board voted to appoint Matt Floca as CEO and executive director, replacing Trump ally Richard Grenell, who previously oversaw sweeping changes and warned staff of cuts that could leave “skeletal teams.”

“From day one, our mission was to make the Trump Kennedy Center a place every American could be proud of, and this renovation is the fulfillment of that promise,” Grenell said in a statement. “What comes next will be worth the wait.”

Since the vote to rename the center—a move scholars and lawmakers say would require congressional approval—artists and performing groups have canceled appearances in protest, including a run of “Hamilton.” Notable figures such as Issa Rae, Béla Fleck, and Louise Penny withdrew from scheduled events, while advisers like Ben Folds and Renée Fleming stepped down. Earlier this month, National Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Jean Davidson left to lead the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

In the wake of these departures, the Kennedy Center’s programming has shifted toward aligning more closely with the White House’s cultural agenda. Recent developments include hosting the premiere of Melania Trump’s documentary “Melania,” securing the FIFA World Cup draw after outreach from Trump to Gianni Infantino, and Trump personally hosting the Kennedy Center Honors last December.

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