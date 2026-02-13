Technology by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kennesaw State Introduces Georgia’s First Bachelor’s Degree In Artificial Intelligence Kennesaw State University is leading Georgia’s higher-education push into artificial intelligence with its newest degree program.







Kennesaw State University is leading Georgia’s push into the AI era within higher education, becoming the first in the state to launch a bachelor’s degree focused on artificial intelligence.

Announced Feb. 10, the school said its Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence has been approved by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia and will launch in fall 2026, making it the first institution in the state to offer both undergraduate and graduate degrees in AI, CBS News reports.

The program, based in the College of Computing and Software Engineering and available at KSU’s Marietta campus and online, aims to prepare students for the fast-growing demand for artificial intelligence expertise.

“With AI driving innovation across industries including health care, manufacturing, logistics, public safety and business services, our new degree is structured to help meet Georgia’s expanding need for a highly skilled workforce,” said Ivan Pulinkala, KSU’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Students will gain the training necessary to enter careers that support the state’s economic competitiveness and respond to employer demand for professionals who can build and apply AI-driven technologies.”

The new bachelor’s degree builds on KSU’s broader push to align education with industry demand across Georgia. The Georgia Chamber of Commerce recently projected that AI could help create 186,000 new STEM jobs in the state over the next five years, with more than 60% of executives planning to boost AI investments within three years. The program adds to KSU’s expanding AI portfolio, which already includes a computer science AI concentration and a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence launched in 2024.

“The interdisciplinary nature of the degree, including the core foundation in computing and the required minor in a field where AI applications are growing, will equip our students to maximize the limitless potential of artificial intelligence,” said Yiming Ji, interim dean of the College of Computing and Software Engineering. “At a time when technology is transforming business and industry at an extraordinary pace, our graduates will be prepared to apply artificial intelligence ethically and effectively in real-world settings.”

RELATED CONTENT: English Teacher in Texas Makes Students ‘Write It Down And Make It Plain’ In Fight Against AI