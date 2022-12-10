Kentucky Man Kills Wife And Two Daughters In Apparent Murder-Suicide

A Kentucky man shot and killed his wife, his two daughters and himself on Dec. 2 in Louisville, according to WDRB News.

Gary Stanton. 60, killed his wife, 49-year-old Mary Stanton, and his two daughters; 17-year-old Andrianna Stanton and 11-year-old Brianna Stanton.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the cause of death for each was from a gunshot wound. Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department found the family at their home on East Pages Lane at approximately 8:45 a.m. Brianna was shot once, Mary and Adrianna were shot multiple times.

LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said he was sure the deaths were a murder-suicide committed by Stanton.

“We feel pretty confident that the incident is going to be a murder-suicide situation where the adult male was the primary aggressor who shot the three females,” said Scheu.

“Obviously, this is a very tragic situation, especially during this time of year. It’s very difficult anytime lives are lost, [and] juveniles are involved.

Mary was a registered nurse who worked at an adult daycare center in Louisville. Her sister, Emily Muchemi, said nothing seemed out of the ordinary leading up to the deaths.

“Nothing seemed off. We talked and joked every day,” she said.

“Family was important to her and she worked hard to lift everyone up in the family,” said the grieving sister.

Muchemi also said that her niece, Adrianna, was a senior at DuPont Manual High School and was an active student involved with numerous organizations. She would have graduated next spring.

“She was a smart and responsible young lady with a bright future ahead of her,” said Muchemi.

Brianna was a student at Noe Middle School.

“Brianna was full of life,” added Muchemi “She got along well with everyone.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help with funeral expenses. Muchemi said that she and Mary had just buried their father in November. “Our hearts are not even healed from dad’s sudden death and now this.” The police said they don’t yet know why Stanton killed himself and his family.