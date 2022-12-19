Kentucky Mother Reveals Tip By Psychic Led Her to Daughter’s Remains

A woman in Kentucky says she discovered the body of her missing daughter through a psychic.

According to Fox 19 Now, in September Tonia Litman found the remains of her 28-year-old daughter, Kadidra Roberts in Elsmere, KY after consulting with several psychics. She said frustration with a stalled official police investigation led to her feeling the need to seek their help.

Litman said she spoke to her daughter daily on the phone and it created a strong bond between the two. After not getting her daily phone calls from Roberts, she grew concerned. On August 25, she contacted Cincinnati police officers and reported her daughter, a mother of two, missing.

She said that although her daughter was missing and she wasn’t receiving phone calls, she stated Roberts called out to her daily.

“My daughter called out to me every day until I found her,” she told the media outlet last week.

As the investigation stalled and her frustration grew, one of the psychics gave information that took her to the house where her Roberts was discovered, located in Elsmere at 28 Spring Street. She then arranged a search party

Litman later informed police that she had acted on a tip regarding a man that she remembered seeing with Roberts on a video call that took place on August 17. That was the last time she talked with her daughter.

The criminal complaint mentions that Litman stated that she had gotten information from a third party that this individual was inside that home.

She expressed to the media outlet that the tip from the psychic only mentioned that the body of Roberts was located in a wooded area behind the home. When she went to the location, she noticed a shallow grave.

“I went deeper into the woods, and I seen a shallow grave. I knew at that point that was her. A mother knows. I knew,” Litman said.

The tip from the psychic led her directly to the spot where Roberts’ body was found. “Everything that she said was around my daughter was around her.”

Litman then left the site and notified the police.

After two days, investigators from Kenton County executed a search warrant at the home and found the remains. On September 7, a fingerprint match was confirmed that identified the remains as Roberts’.

One day later, the Kenton County Police Department and Elsmere police arrested the man suspected of killing her, 53-year-old Theodore Lamont Myers, who resides in the home at 28 Spring Street. Myers is facing charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with records. He is currently imprisoned at the Boone County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

“Now I’m out of a best friend because she was my best friend, and [her children] are out of their mother, and it’s just too much,” Litman said. “So, it’s going to be hard, and I don’t know if I can ever have peace.”