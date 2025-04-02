Events by Jameelah Mullen Kentucky Youth Organization To Host Gospel Fundraiser To Restore Historic Black High School Crispus Attucks High School was Hopkinsville’s only Black School for 50 years.







Men 2 Be, a non-profit mentoring program for adolescent boys based in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, wants to transform Crispus Attucks, the city’s first and only Black school, into a community center. To help cover costs, the organization will hold a gospel fundraiser later this month.

The free concert, which will feature several acts, will take place on Saturday, April 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bridge of Hope Fellowship Church, located at 1005 S. Main Street in Hopkinsville. The church will accept donations and Men 2 Be will sell dinners for $15, with proceeds going to support the fundraising efforts.

Crispus Attucks High, which opened in 1916, served Black students in the segregated town. Since its closure in 1988, the school has remained dormant. In February 2024, the Crispus Attucks High School Alumni Association “sold” the school to the Men 2 Be organization for $1.

The organization plans to convert the space into a facility that will serve not only its members but the entire community. It aims to provide emergency shelter during severe weather events, a food pantry, an art studio, recreational facilities, and meeting rooms. It aims to raise $1 million to convert the dilapidated school into a functional facility by fall 2026.

Expenses include electrical repairs, estimated at $20,000, and roof repairs, expected to cost nearly $100,000.

The organization began its fundraising efforts shortly after acquiring the school last year. LaDessa Lewis, president of Men 2 Be, remains optimistic that the community will support a cause beneficial to everyone.

“We know it’s a big project, but right now, we need the community’s help to make the building safe and secure,” said Lewis. “We want to establish a secure and welcoming community center that will serve as a hub for recreational activities, educational programs, and various community services,” she told Christian County Now in October 2024.

Donations can also be made by visiting the Men 2 Be website.

