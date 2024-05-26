Kenyan Government Signs Agreements With HBCUs

The Kenyan President, William Ruto, confirmed that the Kenyan government has signed agreements with a handful of HBCUs like Spelman College, Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University, and Howard University. The partnership will help boost economic development and the STEM education curriculum in both Kenya and the United States.

The good news was announced just after Ruto came on a visit to the States to meet up with Joe Biden’s administration. Ruto stopped in Atlanta at first on May 20, where he later met with President Biden.

Ruto said while at Spelman College, “We shall empower a new generation of disruptive thinkers, ambitious visionaries, and innovative problem solvers, and thus divine a brighter knowledge-driven future where progress transcends borders, transforms lives, and delivers prosperity.”

Spelman hasn’t outlined the fine details of the partnership program yet but reported that the deal with Kenya will allow for new and exciting opportunities for students to travel abroad.

Spelman President, Dr. Helene Gayle, told news outlets, “We still have details to work out in terms of the partnership, but you know, what we hope is that our students have the opportunity to go and learn in Kenyan schools, and Kenyan students will have the opportunity here. Our faculty will have opportunities to do research together and build out partnerships in this very important area of STEM and technology.”

Ruto explained that the agreement with the HBCUs is modeled after the programs run between 1959 and 1963 that allowed hundreds of Kenyan students to attend college in the United States. Barack Obama Sr., the late father of former President Barack Obama, participated in the program while it was running.

U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman, the official Ambassador to Kenya, wrote on social media, “Wrapped up our Atlanta stop of #StateVisitUSKE by celebrating growing partnerships in trade, education, and the creative economy. Today, we moved to Washington for more engagements. #USKEat60.”

