Kerrion Franklin Is Released From Jail And Thanks His Estranged Father, Kirk Franklin

Kirk Franklin‘s son, Kerrion, was discharged from jail on June 1 after being arrested on April 10, according to Radar Online.

Bad Boys: Los Angeles cast member walked out of the Orange County facility following his arrest by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for allegedly driving a car of a woman assumed missing and dead. Police authorities also discovered a gun in the vehicle. However, according to Vibe, the 33-year-old claims the weapon is not his, and he does not know the unidentified woman.

Due to prior warrants, he was held without bond. Kerrion failed to appear in court in 2007 after he was issued three misdemeanors that included falsely representing himself to an officer, possession of purported government-issued California driver’s license/California identification, and control of alcohol under 21, according to Radar Online.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Kerrion maintained his innocence while on the Larry Reid Live show. He believes that he is being framed and that law enforcement added more gun charges against him.

“Things have just been happening around me. Feeling like I’m being set up, feeling like people are trying to catch me doing wrong,” he said to Reid. “After I was already booked in jail, they’re trying to put extra gun charges on me. Over the past year, I’ve had multiple vehicles like, I’m a producer, filmmaker, like, I just love entertainment, but it comes with a lot.”

He added: “I mean, the car is registered. It got — I’ve been stopped before, nobody never said anything about a murder or anything. Like, this is the first time I’m ever hearing about this. So, I’m just keeping my mind positive.”

A judge determined that he should be released, and the reality star took to social media to give his followers an update about his legal woes.

Kerrion mentions his father, which is surprising after Kerrion leaked a contentious phone conversation last year, that he had with the 51-year-old gospel singer.

Kirk Franklin has not commented on his son’s detainment.