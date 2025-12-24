Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Kevin Durant Proud Of After-School Program He Funded, ‘I’m Trying To Do So Much In My Community’ Durant donated $10M in 2017 to College Track, an after-school program at the Durant Center for students in Prince George’s County, Maryland.







On a recent episode of the “Unguarded” podcast, Boardroom owner and current NBA player Kevin Durant mentions the opening of the College Track at The Durant Center, which he donated $10 million to in 2017, an after-school program that supports students residing in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

He discussed launching an after-school program following the purchase of a building in Prince George’s County to provide underserved students with a free place to continue pursuing bachelor’s degrees and other programs. He states that he is proud of the resources the facility offers to young students.

“I’m trying to do so much in my community where I grew up,” Durant stated on the program. “So I bought a commercial building on the same street my apartment complex was on. PG County, Maryland, where I’m from, is one of the most thriving counties in the country.”

“We have a lot of resources in our county, and my influence and my name over the last two decades just been around the county from community events just from investing back into the community. So, I bought a building. I had started an after-school program, and it was going well. Real estate all along that street, they want guys to come in and program and build the community up.”

The institute is in Durant’s hometown, which is near Washington, D.C. The College Track website explains why the Houston Rockets forward dedicated millions to expand the organization’s operations in Prince George’s County (College Track is based in California). After visiting the College Track Oakland facility, he was so impressed that he made a 10-year commitment to operate one in Maryland.

The visit took place in 2017, and a year later, he announced he had donated the funds. In partnership with the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation and Prince George’s County Public Schools, College Track at the Durant Center became the institute’s first East Coast center when it opened in 2019. College Track has since opened two other centers in the area, one in southeast D.C. and another in Baltimore.

