Kevin Durant Donates $500K To Renovate Bowie State University Facilities for Top-Tier Experience

Brooklyn Nets basketball player, Kevin Durant, who grew up in Maryland, has made a substantial donation to Bowie State University ( BSU), which is based in his hometown of Prince George’s County.

Bowie State University announced that the NBA champion, along with his non-profit organization the Durant Family Foundation, will contribute $500,000 to the Bowie State University Athletics Department. The funds will help with renovations for the basketball gymnasium in the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex at BSU. The proposed renovations will include the installation of a new basketball court, increasing the capacity of the gym, and upgrading the press box area.

Part of the contribution will go towards providing financial support for men’s and women’s basketball and university athletics programs. A scholarship will also be established for Durant Center College Track students who attend BSU.

“We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education, especially in Prince George’s County,” Wanda Durant, Kevin’s mother, who leads the Durant Family Foundation, said in a written statement.

“Bowie State was the perfect place to make a meaningful impact.”

The recent donation is just the latest in the Seat Pleasant native’s efforts in Prince George’s County. Durant’s foundation partnered with College Track in 2019 to establish College Track at the Durant Center in Suitland, MD, to help first-generation and low-income students pursue higher education.

“We’re grateful for the resources that Kevin Durant and his family foundation have generously donated to Bowie State University to advance student success in achieving their academic goals,” said Bowie State President Aminta Breaux. “His contributions will go a long way towards updating our facilities and ensure a top-tier athletic experience for all of our students. The foundation has already built a network of community-centric services within the Durant Center in Prince George’s County that is exemplary.”