Former New England Patriots Running Back Kevin Faulk Loses Second Daughter In 4 Years

Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk is reliving grief, following the death of his daughter, Tanasha, four years after the death of another daughter, Kevione.

According to The Acadiana Advocate, Faulk’s 30-year-old daughter died Saturday, Dec. 6, in Louisiana at the Oschner Lafayette Medical Center. No details have been released on the cause of death, but no foul play has been suspected. Sadly, Faulk had to mourn Kevione in September 2021 when she passed away at the age of 19 while attending Louisiana State University (LSU). She was serving as a student worker for the school’s football program when she died.

Faulk is a former New England Patriots player who spent his entire career with the franchise (1999–2011) and is currently on the New York Giants coaching staff.

At the start of his weekly press conference, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged Faulk’s loss and well-wishes to him.

“I just want to send anything that we can and well wishes to Kevin and Latisha Faulk. Obviously, we’re all heartbroken. Kevin was a teammate. He’s a huge part of this legacy here of this football team, and the impact that he made here, coaching in college, and how much he loved LSU. There’s no way to describe what they’re going through, but I just wanted to make sure that everybody knows that we care deeply about Kevin and his family, and our thoughts and our prayers are with them.”

Before Faulk began his professional football career, he played quarterback at Carencro High in 1992, leading the school to a state championship. While at LSU, he switched positions and became an All-American running back. After being drafted by the Patriots, he helped them win three Super Bowls before retiring after the 2011 season.

Tanasha left behind three daughters.

