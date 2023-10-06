'The Big Ticket': Kevin Garnett Launching 3x3 Str33t Basketball League In 2024

CBS reports that Kevin Garnett will bring his winning formula to street basketball with a brand new league in 2024. Through a joint venture between his Big Ticket Sports and the Pro League Network, Garnett’s new tournament series, STR33T, will take place over four weeks and feature men’s, women’s, and co-ed teams.

It will be an arm of HoopItUP, which Garnett’s Big Ticket Sports also owns, a grassroots 3×3 basketball tour that has garnered millions of participants since its first games in 1989.

“HoopItUp is the leader in 3×3, and I’m excited to work with the PLN team to create a professional series with STR33T that gives the incredible 3×3 players a major platform to show what they can do to fans across the country,” Garnett said.

The Pro League Network is keen on creating programming for the growing interest in sports betting. “With the average 3×3 basketball game taking less than 20 minutes, we believe STR33T is tailormade for digital consumption and sports betting. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Bill, Mike, and the PLN team on this dynamic venture,” said George Daniel, CEO of Big Ticket Sports and HoopItUp.

Though drawing similarity to Ice Cube’s popular Big3 League, STR33T will reportedly feature a different set of rules and be built on expert advice from 3×3 specialists rather than former NBA players.

Since retiring from the NBA in 2016, the NBA champion and Hall of Famer has smoothly transitioned into a successful entertainment career, hosting TNT’s Area 21 and appearing in the critically acclaimed film Uncut Gems alongside Adam Sandler. Garnett joins the ranks of league veterans like Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Magic Johnson, and Michael Jordan with his growing portfolio of sports and media ownership.

Currently, Garnett hosts KG Certified, a weekly deep-dive into all things basketball, which features interviews with some of the sport’s most influential figures as part of the SHOWTIME Basketball network.

RELATED CONTENT: NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett Wants to Buy the Timberwolves