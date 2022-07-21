Watch Kevin Hart and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Clown Around and Slap Each Other With a Tortilla

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are always clowning around as they are always showing the world how best friends should interact. So, it comes as no surprise that the two are at it again!

With an upcoming movie being released at the end of the month, the two actors have started their promo run and have taken on one of the latest viral challenges.

While promoting DC League of Super-Pets movie the duo decide to do the TikTok Tortilla Slap Challenge. The basis of this particular challenge relies on each person filling their mouth with water as they hold a tortilla in one hand. They will start by playing a game of rock, paper, scissors. The winner will get the chance to slap the other person in the face, unobstructed with the tortilla. The goal is to do so until the opponent eventually spits the water out of that person’s mouth, from the laughter that ensues from the actions.