Comedian Kevin Hart's Tequila Brand Launches Initiative to Support Black and Latinx Businesses

Kevin Hart announced that his tequila brand is launching a fund to assist Black and Latinx business owners throughout the United States.

Gran Coramino Tequila®, the brand founded by entrepreneurial actor Kevin Hart and 11th-generation tequila maker Juan Domingo Beckmann, announces the launch of The Coramino Fund. The initiative is part of the giveback program they began in partnership with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). The fund, which totals $500,000, will go toward supporting Black and Latinx small business owners and entrepreneurs throughout the country.

“I am extremely proud to announce Gran Coramino’s partnership with LISC to support Black and Latinx entrepreneurs all over the U.S.,” Kevin Hart, co-founder of Gran Coramino Tequila, said in a written statement.

“At Gran Coramino, we know that pursuing the path of entrepreneurship is hard work.”

“We also know that some of our best and brightest have historically been excluded from opportunities or lacked the resources to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. As an entrepreneur myself, I know how impactful bringing financial resources and learning opportunities to these communities can be.”

In addition, Gran Coramino Tequila will donate $1 for each bottle sold to its giveback program that supports Black and Latinx entrepreneurs in the U.S. and Mexico. The two owners have a partnership with LISC to help build a sustainable giveback program that prides itself on providing financial resources and learning opportunities to small businesses in the U.S. The Beckmann Foundation, which leads the brand’s impact programming in Tequila, Mexico, will launch its entrepreneurship programming in spring 2023.

“Black and Latinx entrepreneurs historically have been blocked from access to affordable capital resources, which has restricted the ability of their businesses to grow, thrive, and create generational wealth,” said Lisa Glover, CEO ofLISC.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Gran Coramino Tequila to help close that opportunity gap by connecting these entrepreneurs to grants that enable them to nurture and mature their businesses.”

“Small businesses are the life-blood of a community and this funding to support Black and Latinx businesses not only benefits entrepreneurs but also brings vital jobs, goods, services, and energy to communities.”

Applicants can apply through this link.