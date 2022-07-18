Controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels’ Cause of Death Revealed

Details of the untimely death of YouTuber Kevin Samuels have been revealed.

On Monday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Samuels died as a result of hypertension which eliminates any possible suspicions surrounding the 57-year-old’s death, TMZ reports.

“Evidence of hypertension includes a heart whose chambers are thicker than normal,” the medical examiner noted.

It was natural causes that led to Samuels’ passing, not foul play. The controversial social media star made headlines when he passed away on Cinco de Mayo while hanging out with a younger woman.

Many were suspicious about his cause of death and if there were signs of foul play, Yahoo reports. The woman he was with was identified in as Ortencia Alcantara, in a Thursday, May 5, police report filled out by Officer K. Figuereo of the Atlanta Police Department.

Alcantara works as a nurse by occupation and told police she had just met Samuels the night before his death and spent the evening with him. She claims the next morning Samuels, “complained of chest pain, and she attempted to help him.” However, Samuels was too weak and collapsed which prompted her to call 911.

As a nurse, Alcantara knew to tell the dispatcher to contact the concierge and get a defibrillator brought to the apartment. She was able to revive him to a “responsive” state until other medical professionals arrived and took him to Piedmont Hospital.

The speculation of wrongdoing became so severe, that Alcantara ended up speaking out to defend her name.

“It’s crazy how complete strangers try to hurt your character. Believe it or not, there’s still good-hearted people in this cruel world,” the woman reported to be the last person with Samuels wrote in an Instagram Story post.

“Unbelievable to think I have to clear my name for doing the right thing,” she continued. “Let me find a lawyer and make these people take all this mess down.”

“I am a humble six-figure woman from the Midwest. No need for a one-night stand,” she added.

“My family and close friends know I’m a good person. People are evil but sending love.”