Keyshia Cole Suffers Another Loss, Mourns the Loss Of Her Adoptive Father

The sadness of losing a parent hurts in a way that can’t be imagined. Losing two within four months tends to place an emotional pain that can’t be matched. After losing her mother four months ago, singer Keyshia Cole is experiencing that pain right now as it was confirmed that she is grieving over the loss of her adoptive father.

Over the weekend, Cole’s adoptive mother, Yvonne, announced on her Facebook page that her husband, Leon Cole died due to complications from COVID-19. The news of his death comes just months after Cole’s biological mother, Frankie Lyons passed away on her 61st birthday.

“With a heart of sadness and sincere condolences, we solicit your prayers for Dr. Yvonne Cole and the Cole family in the passing of Mr. Leon Cole, Jr. You are welcome to leave your prayers and any heart warming messages as they deal with the passing of Mr. Leon Cole Jr., due to COVID-19 complications. We appreciate the support for the family around the world. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to $dryvonnecole. Services are pending.”

Although the reality TV star has issued no official statement, she did acknowledge a Twitter fan page dedicated to her by saying thanks to the account for praying for her and her family.

Earlier this summer, Keyshia left a heartfelt message to her mother Frankie after she passed away from a drug overdose on her birthday.

“This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!! but you will be missed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keyshia Cole (@keyshiacole)

Angela Hunter, Keyshia’s sister, also acknowledged the death but also confirmed that their biological father, Virgil Hunter is still alive and well.