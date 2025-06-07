Khadiyah Lewis, of ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,’ Dead At 44

Khadiyah “KD” Lewis, who appeared on the reality TV series “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” has died at the age of 44.

The news was confirmed by The Shade Room through her brother, Jay, who told the media outlet that she passed away May 30. No details were revealed regarding her cause of death.

“This has been an extremely emotionally devastating time. All prayers, condolences, and well wishes are sincerely appreciated.”

Elijah Inegbedion also left a message on his Facebook page acknowledging Lewis and leaving her a message.

“You left behind a legacy most individuals can only dream of. Thank you for loving me the way you did and always having my back no matter what. God blessed me when he made me your baby brother and for that I am eternally thankful. You are forever on my mind and in my heart. I love you!”