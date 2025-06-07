June 7, 2025
Khadiyah Lewis, of ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,’ Dead At 44
No cause of death was revealed.
Khadiyah “KD” Lewis, who appeared on the reality TV series “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” has died at the age of 44.
The news was confirmed by The Shade Room through her brother, Jay, who told the media outlet that she passed away May 30. No details were revealed regarding her cause of death.
“This has been an extremely emotionally devastating time. All prayers, condolences, and well wishes are sincerely appreciated.”
Elijah Inegbedion also left a message on his Facebook page acknowledging Lewis and leaving her a message.
A posting on the Temple & Sons website lists that her service is taking place in Oklahoma City at Earl M. Temple Memorial Chapel June 14 at 10 a.m., with visitations happening from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 10. She leaves behind her parents, Debra Body and David Clark Lewis Jr., sisters, Rasheedah Lewis and Nia T. Hill, and her brothers, Jamaal Lewis and Ahmedu Elijah Inegbedion.
People reported that Lewis appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta while she was in a relationship with rapper Yung Joc during the third season of the show and then became part of the cast in season 4 as a supporting member. By the time the fifth season aired, she and Young Joc had broken up. She was an entrepreneur who owned three businesses, including a real estate investment firm, a consulting agency, and a financial services company.
Jay did mention that the family is planning to celebrate Lewis’ life with a Zoom memorial service.
