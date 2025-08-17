HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kid Farmer In Georgia Receives Full-Ride Scholarship To Study Agriculture At HBCU Kendall Rae Johnson may be the only 10-year-old in America with a college scholarship already in her hands.







A kid farmer in Georgia may have her college plans set as he receives a historic agricultural scholarship from an HBCU.

Kendall Rae Johnson may be the only 10-year-old in America with a college scholarship already in her hands. Johnson already made history as the youngest certified farmer in the country, a feat she accomplished at just six-years-old. Now, one HBCU wants her to continue her agriculture studies for free at their campus.

South Carolina State University issued the full-ride scholarship to the elementary schooler for her knack for farming. Johnson’s mother says the young girl has an affinity for making things grow.

“She just wanted to grow,” her mom, Ursula, said to 11Alive. “Once she found her love of growing, that blossomed into what you see today.”

The kid farmer runs her own backyard garden, where her accolades come from her harvest. Her garden hosts everything, from a variety of vegetables while caring for farm animals themselves. Despite her young age, she has become a seasoned farmer as she helps her family’s homestead.

Her green thumb appealed to leadership at South Carolina State. The HBCU granted the tween a full-ride scholarship usually reserved for athletes. Now, she can attend the school while tuition, fees, room and board remain covered.

The school’s president, Alexander Conyers, told Johnson’s mom that he felt inspired to give the scholarship to an “ag scholar,” as people like Johnson matter just as much as athletes. The news is especially relevant as new anti-DEI rule puts Black farmers and future growers in jeopardy.

Johnson’s family also remains in support of her agricultural dreams, allowing the young girl to grow as her garden does.

“It’s living with the ceiling open,” Ursula said. “We have no idea where we’re going, but we’re just following.”

Alongside the exciting, and perhaps record-making news, Johnson continues to inspire other young growers to keep exploring all things agriculture. She also promotes youth farming scholarships as a USDA National Urban Agriculture Youth Ambassador.

“I want to tell them to keep growing. Keep going. Keep being amazing. You do you!” shared Johnson.

