Play from Iconic Hip-Hop Group, Kid ‘n Play ‘Excited’ About LeBron James’ House Party Remake

The remake of Kid ‘n Play‘s House Party is spearheaded by Los Angeles Laker superstar LeBron James, TMZ reports.

Christopher “Play” Martin acknowledges that the remake is being handled personally by James, who is “very involved” behind the scenes.

The media outlet caught up with Play while he was at LAX, and when questioned about James’ role in the new movie, Play responded by saying, “He’s very involved. He has complete ownership, to my understanding, at this point.”

Play also revealed from a “very reliable source” that the movie will see the light of day in theaters next year after being pushed to a theatrical release for 2023, instead of debuting on HBO Max as originally intended.

“The release was supposed to be on HBO Max July 28th, and then no one knew what happened because it got pulled from the schedule. But, I’ll leave it like this. From a very reliable source, it probably don’t get more reliable than this, than the King himself, that it’s going to be a theatrical release.”