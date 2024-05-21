News by Sharelle Burt Kid Rock Allegedly Uses Racial Slurs And Pulls Out Gun During Interview, Admits To Being A Part Of ‘America’s Divide’ Kid Rock is being accused of getting rowdy with a reporter by using racial slurs and pulling out a gun.









Kid Rock is accused of getting rowdy with a reporter by using racial slurs and pulling out a gun.

During an interview for Rolling Stone magazine with David Peisner, the controversial rock and roll star pulled out a weapon while discussing political hot topics such as transgender rights and the 2020 U.S. presidential election. After allegedly ingesting three to four alcoholic drinks, Peisner said Rock started to wave a black handgun in his face. “He’s sitting in a dark leather chair, shouting at me about something or other, when he reaches behind the seat, pulls out a black handgun, and waves it around to make some sort of point,” Peisner wrote.

He continued, adding that Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, shouted, “And I got a (expletive) gun right here if I need it! I got them everywhere!”

The reporter also cited that Rock used the n-word several times while talking with him, specifically when referring to Detroit rapper Trick Trick. Rock revealed the rapper allegedly approved of allegiance to former President Donald Trump and, in conversation, also called Trick a racial slur. “It’s worth mentioning these are not the only times Ritchie drops” the offensive term during the interview,” Peisner said.

“It’d be easy to label this as the rantings of a drunk racist, but as with everything that Ritchie does, it’s hard to know how calculated it all is.”

Known for embracing MAGA politics and his budding friendship with Trump, Rock is embracing the idea that he contributed to the stressful political climate in the U.S. He identified himself as “one of those polarizing people.” “I’m part of the problem,” Rock told Peisner, according to Fox News. “I’m one of the polarizing people, no question. Sometimes I b—h about other people, then I look in the mirror, and I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, why don’t you shut the f–k up too?’”

Crossing over between country and rock, Rock said he has performed using the Confederate flag for years but claims it never became a problem until “all this woke s–t started happening.” “I was using the Confederate flag because I love Lynyrd Skynyrd, and I think it just looks cool,” he said.

As Peisner questioned if the musician was simply “trying to get a reaction” out of him, the reporter wondered if the drunken tirade was “just a play for more attention.” He then revealed he was led into another argument with Rock just to wrap up the interview.

While Rock has to drive the writer through the woods from his home recording studio back to his car, Rock asks Peisner to do him a favor. “Just write the most horrific article about me. Do it. It helps me,” Rock said, according to Peisner.