Killer Mike Hosting Intimate Residency At New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club

After sweeping the 2024 Grammy Awards, rapper Killer Mike is ready for an intimate lineup of shows at New York City’s famed Blue Note jazz club.

From July 29-31, the “Scientists & Engineers” lyricist will perform six shows alongside the Mighty Midnight Revival as part of his Down by Law tour, Variety reported. Killer Mike, real name Michael Render, will be busy with two shows per night — at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. — as he serves out rhymes from his 20-year catalog, including his Grammy award-winning album Michael.

The special residency comes after the Atlanta native won all three categories he was nominated for at this year’s Grammy awards, including best rap song and best rap performance for his André 3000-assisted track “Scientists & Engineers,” and best rap album. Killer Mike has four Grammys in total, including his 2003 win for best rap performance by a duo or group for his feature on OutKast’s “The Whole World.”

It was an eventful night at the Grammys for Mike as he won big during the Grammys pre-telecast before heading to jail after being arrested for misdemeanor battery following a scuffle with a security guard. Video of the rapper/activist being escorted out of the venue in handcuffs went viral ahead of the televised award show.

Killer Mike gets arrested for an earlier battery charge after winning three Grammys. Is it still a socioeconomic issue?



Will Smith committed battery at the Academy Awards. Socioeconomic issue? pic.twitter.com/qeYdpASXXh — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) February 5, 2024

When appearing on The View following the Grammys, Killer Mike shared how “overwhelmed” he was that night.

“Backstage was overcrowded, the winners were exuberant and I think security got a little overzealous. It’s water under the bridge for me,” he said.

“All of my heroes have been in handcuffs — [Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, Medgar Evers]. I walked out with the same dignity and respect that I walked in with, and I would implore people to just take that from it. Don’t dwell on the bad stuff.”

Killer Mike’s Blue Note residency comes as part of several intimate shows the renowned venue will host in the coming months from jazz, hip-hop, and R&B artists including Robert Glasper, Bilal, Masego, BJ the Chicago Kid, Terrace Martin, and Wynton Marsalis with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.