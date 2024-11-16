Killer Mike And T.I. Officially Reopen Atlanta’s Legendary Bankhead Seafood

Michael “Killer Mike” Render and Clifford “T.I.” Harris will be reopening the doors of Atlanta’s legendary Bankhead Seafood on Nov. 17.

Grammy award-winning rapper Killer Mike took to Instagram recently to announce the restaurant’s relaunch and tease the delicious fried fish awaiting patrons.

“@BankheadSeafood is back, ATL! Doors open Sunday, Nov 17! Our Famous Fried fish (with Mustard and Hot sauce)and world’s best hush puppies just like y’all remember—AND now with revamped rooftop vibes + full bar,” Killer Mike wrote.

“Come through, bring your crew, and eat good on the Westside!”

Bankhead Seafood closed in 2018 but was revitalized by the two Hip-Hop. The restaurant located in the Historic Atlanta Westside had been a beloved staple for 50 years before shutting down six years ago.

Killer Mile and T.I., both ATL natives, purchased the business about a year ago and teamed up with local businessman Noel Khalil, who died in October, to involve the community in the redevelopment process, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. After holding several community meetings to gather feedback, they successfully obtained approval to rezone a nearby property for extra parking.

The revamped eatery will see the return of beloved classics like fried fish served with mustard and hot sauce, along with its iconic “world’s best” hush puppies. The menu has also expanded under the leadership of Executive Chef Sabrina Thompson, who will introduce new grilled and steamed dishes, such as a five-pound seafood boil.

As for the design of the renovated restaurant guests can enjoy a brand-new patio, a refurbished rooftop, and a full bar.

Killer Mike was on location early morning on Nov. 13 sweeping up leaves to show his dedication and pride in the new venture.

“It’s autumn in Atlanta … When people come in, there should be a clear pathway,” Mike told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I want ‘em to know somebody cares. And like my grandmama said, ‘If you need something to do, go sweep the porch.’”

