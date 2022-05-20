Kimberly Bryant, Detavio Samuels, Arlan Hamilton, And More Are Set To Headline Black Tech Week In Cincinnati

This year, Black Tech Week will be hosting its annual conference in the midwestern city of Cincinnati, Ohio. This Five- Day event is designed to empower the next generation of aspiring entrepreneurs seeking a career in tech and support established founders in need of funding.

Recently, acquired by the Lightship Foundation, This newly rebranded project is spearheaded by none other than its founder and the CEO, Candice Matthews Brackeen. Her hope is to bring more attention to the midwestern region by developing partnerships with local corporate partners and community networks to supply up-to-date technology and attract eager investors from all over the world to Ohio.

“For the last seven years, Black Tech Week has been hard at work, ecosystem-building for Black tech communities across the U.S. Relocating to Cincinnati means expanding our national network of founders, talent, and investors,” said Brackeen. “We’re so proud of our 2022 conference calendar––and the opportunity to bring this innovative session lineup to our community.”

This year’s roundup will include over sixty sessions and panels that will discuss important topics such as exits, IPOs and the current startup lifecycle, fundraising and navigating the venture landscape, and hiring for innovation amid the current Great Resignation. In addition, it will also feature esteemed keynote speakers such as Kimberly Bryant, Founder of Black Girls Code, Arlan Hamilton, Founder of Hire Runner and Backstage Capital, Felicia Hatcher, CEO of Black Ambition, and Detavio Samuels, CEO of Revolt.

Black Tech Week’s events are presented and sponsored by Amazon Web Services, The City of Cincinnati, Delta Dental of Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, Ohio Third Frontier, Lincoln, and Gilbert.

“The city of Cincinnati is committed to becoming a place where Black entrepreneurs feel supported and seen,” says Aftab Pureval, Mayor of Cincinnati. “We are excited to host Black Tech Week and support Lightship in creating a hub for tech collaboration in the Midwest.”

The conference will begin July 18 and will end on July 22.To register for this year’s Black Tech Week in Cincinnati, to view the schedule, or learn more about the speakers, please click here.