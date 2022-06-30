 Kimberly Elise Set Off Social Media With Her Pro-Life Stance Celebrating SCOTUS Ending Abortion Rights

Celebrity News News Politics Women

Kimberly Elise Set Off Social Media With Her Pro-Life Stance Celebrating SCOTUS Ending Abortion Rights

21
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Actress Kimberly Elise attends the 2018 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 25, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Kimberly Elise, from notable films such as Set It OffDiary of a Mad Black Woman, and For Colored Girls, had social media coming for her neck as she celebrated the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to The Huffington Post.

On Tuesday, the actress uploaded a picture on her social media account of a baby girl as the song “Jesus Loves Me” played in the background, with the overlay text citing Psalm 139:13-14. It read: 

“For you formed my inward parts; You knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are Your works; my soul knows it well.”

The critically acclaimed actress disabled her comments, added her caption, and wrote, “Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Hallelujah! #allglorybetoGod,” followed by praise hands, images of babies in various skin tones, a heart, and a dove emoji.

The actress’ comments were in response to the SCOTUS terminating the landmark decision that was a constitutional right given to protect women if they chose to have an abortion, The Huffington Post reports. 

However, Elise’s fans and critics took issue with her pro-life stance, which many believe is reproductive injustice. 

 

 

 

 

Elise’s conservative views likely stem from a recommitment to her faith in God on her 54th birthday, according to Faithfully Magazine.

“Today is my birthday. I mean that literally, 54 years ago my mother gave birth to me after a long, hard labor (thank you Mom) . And spiritually, YHWH has given me a new birth. Though I was first baptized when I was 16 years old and it was beautiful and powerful as the Holy Spirit filled me, there is something extraordinarily profound to so consciously give one’s life to the Lord at my age.

After I was baptized at 16 I, like many #Christian teens, wandered back into the world. But the Holy Spirit never left me🙏🏾❤️…I very consciously rededicated and gave my life to Jesus in 2019 and haven’t looked back. Since that time, the Holy Spirit has done a fast and deep work on me – I had a lot of catching up to do!”

Yolanda Baruch is a freelance writer who has written for Blavity, YV-Media, The Grio, EURweb, Madamenoire, and Mic. Yolanda covers faith-based films, television, culture, wellness, entrepreneurship, and news.

×