Kimberly King Crowned NBCU’s VP, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion For Ads & Partnerships

Media giant NBCUniversal recruited a new executive of diversity, equity, and inclusion at its global advertising and partnership unit.

Kimberly King, a self-proclaimed passionate and motivating leader, will now lead the charge as vice president.

King will “ensure NBCU Advertising’s new DEI vertical links together all aspects of the company’s DEI strategy, like One Platform links together all aspects of our unmatched global portfolio,” per NextTV.

King’s previous role was as VP, One Platform Marketing, at NBCU Advertising and Partnerships.

According to the outlet, Peter Blacker, head of diversity, equity and inclusion, global advertising and partnerships, and Gina LaRussa, senior VP, human resources, global advertising and partnerships, both offered praise for King in a published blog.

“There couldn’t be a more qualified person to guide this work than Kimberly. In her capacity as VP of One Platform Marketing, she led a team that fulfilled #OurPartnershipCommitment by creating authentic bonds between our clients and consumers,” Blacker and LaRussa said. “Crucially, she also helped fulfill #OurPartnershipCommitment to our employees by fostering our culture of care, serving on our DEI Council, and spearheading BOLD Spotlight, a series of inspirational conversations with leaders from diverse backgrounds.”

King has led a career championing “inclusive business programs fostering continuous learning, transparency and diversity of thought,” according to her LinkedIn. She brings to her role a robust background in entertainment, publishing, television, and digital media and specialties in portfolio integrated marketing and client-focused solutions driven by creativity and innovation.

“With our leadership in place and our culture shining bright, we’ll continue building on the foundation of our deeply-held DEI values. From our pioneering partnership with Target’s Scene in Color, to our impactful Pride Is Universal campaign, we’re excited by the difference we’ve already made. And we’re even more excited to keep doing our part to create a more equitable future, though we know that means we have much work left to do,” Blacker and LaRussa continued.