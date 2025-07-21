News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Mother Arrested After Police Discover Daughter’s Mummified Body In Hotel Room Kimberly Moore has been charged with abuse of a corpse and failure to report a dead body after Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies made the discovery







A woman in Memphis, Kimberly Moore, has been arrested after police officers conducting a welfare check discovered her daughter’s mummified body in the hotel room where they were staying.

According to Action News 5, the 46-year-old mother has been charged with abuse of a corpse and failure to report a dead body after Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies made the discovery. The officers were responding to a welfare check July 10 at the Home Inn Suites.

After her arrest, Moore was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28. A judge has ordered her to get a mental evaluation. A cause of death has not been determined, but detectives have not ruled out foul play.

Investigators claimed that the 46-year-old Moore seemed to be in a state of crisis as she acted like she did not notice the smell of her daughter’s corpse and was speaking as if her daughter were still alive.

People reported that police officers arrived at the Home Inn Suites after the hotel manager stated that Moore claimed her husband owned the hotel, according to a police affidavit. When they arrived at the hotel, she reiterated the claims and said that she was there to ensure the employees were “doing their job.” The officers caught wind of the smell coming from her room. They questioned her about the stench, and she claimed she didn’t smell anything.

Officers went into the room, and that’s when they saw her daughter, Chloe Moore, lying in the bed unresponsive, cold to the touch, malnourished, and mummified.

The medical examiner determined that Cloe was there “for quite some time due to loss of water,” causing the child’s skin to darken and her body to shrink.

When Moore was questioned, she refused to give a statement. She allegedly told detectives that her daughter was “still here with her and God is with her and her daughter.” After more questioning, she said, “God is with her and her daughter,” and “she reads her bible.”

