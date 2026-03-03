Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kimora Lee Simmons Legally Changes Her Name As ‘Commitment To Clarity And Ownership’ Kimora Lee Simmons has officially removed “Simmons” from her name, saying the change is a personal and professional reset.







Kimora Lee Simmons has officially dropped the “Simmons” in a legal name change she says reflects her “commitment to clarity and ownership.”

In a Feb. 27 statement, the fashion designer shared that she had legally changed her name back to Kimora Lee, describing the move as both a personal and professional reset she sees as an intentional step toward reclaiming control of her name, brand, and future, Complex reports.

“Kimora’s decision to change her name legally—back to Kimora Lee—is rooted in a commitment to clarity and ownership,” the statement reads.

The statement also referenced recent media reports alleging that she refused to vacate a $25 million Beverly Hills mansion purchased by her estranged husband, Tim Leissner, who acquired the property with funds tied to the infamous 1MDB scandal.

Lee said she is challenging what she calls “inaccuracies” in the coverage and pushing back against those connected to the “bad deals” who she claims are trying to force her out of a home she believes is “rightfully hers.”

“She is no stranger to controversy,” the statement continued. “Recently, The New York Post published an article based on a flawed premise and full of inaccuracies. That piece has since been quietly revised on multiple occasions in an attempt to evade accountability.

“She has threatened to sue—and is suing others—in order to combat bad deals and dishonest attempts to bully and extort her out of what has always been rightfully hers. Her focus remains on protecting her family, building a legacy, and moving forward with grace and power.”

As part of the name change, aspects of Lee’s “business and brand portfolio will reflect this evolution,” the statement concludes.

Days after issuing the statement, it was confirmed that Lee filed legal paperwork to change her name from Kimora Lee Simmons-Leissner to Kimora Lee. In the filing, she cited “consolidation of records and names used in different documents” as the reason for the change.

Born Kimora Lee Perkins in St. Louis, Lee married Russell Simmons in 1998 and welcomed two daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki, before the couple divorced in 2009. She retained the Simmons surname after their split.

In 2014, she married Tim Leissner and combined his last name with Simmons, becoming Kimora Lee Simmons-Leissner. The couple welcomed a son, Wolf Lee, before separating in 2022. Kimora is also mother to sons Kenzo Lee Honsou, whom she shares with the actor Djimon Honsou, and Gary Lee Foster.

In recent years, both of Lee’s former spouses have faced serious legal controversies.

Russell Simmons has been accused of multiple sexual assaults and misconduct lawsuits. Leissner, the former Southeast Asia chairman of Goldman Sachs, was arrested in 2018 and later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and to participating in a money laundering conspiracy related to the 1MDB scandal, ultimately becoming a U.S. government witness in the case.

