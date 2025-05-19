Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kimora Lee Simmons To Return to Reality TV With ‘Back In The Fab Lane’ The show will detail her life as a fashion company owner and mom of five.







Fans of Kimora Lee Simmons are in for a treat. The fashion designer and media personality is returning to reality television with Back In The Fab Lane, a reboot of her hit show, Life in the Fab Lane.

Simmons recently announced that her over a decade-long break from the screen is officially over. The new project, per E! News, will feature Simmons as she leads her fashion empire and manages life as a single mother of five children.

Simmons has been married twice, the first time to hip-hop impresario, Russell Simmons, the father of her two oldest children.

Back in the Fab Lane will put a spotlight on her two adult daughters, Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons, as they follow in their mother’s footsteps in fashion modeling. Her daughters also starred in the original series that aired from 2007 to 2011.

Ming, 25, and Aoki, 22, appeared in the promotional video for the reboot.

“Guess who’s bizzack,” captioned the reality star.

Simmons transitioned from model to brand owner with Baby Phat in 1999. Now, she continues to run the women-focused company, which re-launched in 2023 for “Gen-Z” shoppers.

And, of course, there’s doing that as a mom.

“Between dealing with the whims of her top-model daughters Ming, 25, and Aoki, 22, cheering on her 13-year-old son Kenzo and 15-year-old son Gary during championship games, and celebrating her own major milestones with her youngest Wolfe, 10, Kimora’s world is even more fabulous and outrageous than ever before,” the description added.

Produced and premiering on E!, the show will reportedly air in December. It will also feature Simmons as she continues to revive Baby Phat for a new generation of fashionistas.

