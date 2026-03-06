News by Kandiss Edwards Fans Call For Kirk Franklin To Start A ‘Revolution’ For Next Super Bowl Halftime Franklin said the scale of the event would make him hesitant to perform alone. However, he would entertain the idea.







Gospel Icon Kirk Franklin said he would consider performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, but only if he could bring other gospel greats along.

With a little under a year until the next Super Bowl, fans have been throwing their suggestions for next year’s halftime performer into the mix. Kirk Franklin is one of the names that has gained traction. During an Instagram “Ask Me Anything” session, a fan went straight to the source to inquire whether he would headline the NFL’s halftime stage.

The 20-time Grammy-winner said the scale of the event would make him hesitant to perform alone. However, he would consider the idea if accompanied by other gospel greats.

“Somebody else questions a lot, would I ever do a Super Bowl performance? Not by myself. Maybe if we put together, like, a squad, like a gospel Avengers moment. You know how Dre and Snoop and Kendrick and Em,” Franklin said.

jayqueens_wrote, “ With all that’s going on, a Gospel halftime show is what we need!” Though the event is approximately a year away, fans are Social media users and fans of the gospel legend are all for the idea; a follower of Franklin, @Though the event is approximately a year away, fans are vocal about their support , suggestions and speculations. X user @CarolinaConect is all for the “gospel Avengers” idea, stating: “ Man, Super Bowl HT show featuring Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, and Mary Mary would be the greatest halftime show of all time.”

X user, @PandorasCashBox, commented on MAGA’s resistance to recent artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Usher, and Bad Bunny. Many MAGA members, who claim to be Christian, sais they would prefer a more family-oriented, wholesome show. These claims led to the creation of an “alternative Super Bowl.” @PandorasCashBox believes a Franklin performance may reveal the real reason for recent Super Bowl resistance. “Kirk would kill it! But MAGA would explode because they’d have to be real with why they hate the performers.”

Baby Kirk would kill it! But MAGA would explode because they’d have to be real with why they hate the performers. https://t.co/iKg0YB10Ua pic.twitter.com/2dMGSM2Dwe — Perimenopausal Socialite – Asexual (@PandorasCashBox) February 10, 2026

@chillwithmonie is also curious to see if Christian complainers will rejoice at a performance from the Gospel great. “They playing, but Kirk would smoke that performance. Let’s see how these “Christians” really feel! Do it.”

They playing but Kirk would smoke that performance. Let’s see how these “Christians” really feel! Do it @sc https://t.co/3BI0skZuYc pic.twitter.com/4qJd8diBZs — MONIE LOVE.🌹 (@chillwithmonie) February 10, 2026

Man Super Bowl HT show featuring Kirk Franklin Fred Hammond and Mary Mary would be the greatest halftime show of all time lol https://t.co/MSQ7XHjFAC — Carolina Connect (@CarolinaConect) March 5, 2026

@TayXLamar expressed his excitement about the idea by compiling his list of gospel Avengers.

A gospel Super Bowl would be amazing honestly.



Kirk

Mary Mary

Yolanda Adams

Ricky Dillard

Tye Tribbett

Byron Cage

Donnie McClurkin

Tasha Combs



etc… https://t.co/xbmxdGmnF8 — Rockefeller Jones (@TayXLamar) February 10, 2026

Franklin’s comments came as fans online speculated about whether gospel music could appear on the Super Bowl stage. The halftime show, which the NFL and Roc Nation produce, has featured a range of genres in recent years, including hip-hop, R&B, and pop. Still, many are struggling with the show’s trajectory. Controversy surrounded Super Bowl LX, as Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican native, performed the entire show in Spanish, much to the dismay of many. Super Bowl performers are usually announced in Q3 yearly. Only time will tell if fans get to enjoy a good old Sunday revival on the Super Bowl stage.

