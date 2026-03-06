March 6, 2026
Fans Call For Kirk Franklin To Start A ‘Revolution’ For Next Super Bowl Halftime
Franklin said the scale of the event would make him hesitant to perform alone. However, he would entertain the idea.
Gospel Icon Kirk Franklin said he would consider performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, but only if he could bring other gospel greats along.
With a little under a year until the next Super Bowl, fans have been throwing their suggestions for next year’s halftime performer into the mix. Kirk Franklin is one of the names that has gained traction. During an Instagram “Ask Me Anything” session, a fan went straight to the source to inquire whether he would headline the NFL’s halftime stage.
The 20-time Grammy-winner said the scale of the event would make him hesitant to perform alone. However, he would consider the idea if accompanied by other gospel greats.
“Somebody else questions a lot, would I ever do a Super Bowl performance? Not by myself. Maybe if we put together, like, a squad, like a gospel Avengers moment. You know how Dre and Snoop and Kendrick and Em,” Franklin said.
@TayXLamar expressed his excitement about the idea by compiling his list of gospel Avengers.
Franklin’s comments came as fans online speculated about whether gospel music could appear on the Super Bowl stage. The halftime show, which the NFL and Roc Nation produce, has featured a range of genres in recent years, including hip-hop, R&B, and pop. Still, many are struggling with the show’s trajectory. Controversy surrounded Super Bowl LX, as Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican native, performed the entire show in Spanish, much to the dismay of many. Super Bowl performers are usually announced in Q3 yearly. Only time will tell if fans get to enjoy a good old Sunday revival on the Super Bowl stage.
RELATED CONTENT: Kirk Franklin Urges Church Leaders To Speak Out Against ICE Raids