Kirk Franklin Urges Church Leaders To Speak Out Against ICE Raids

Kirk Franklin is reminding church leaders what Jesus stood for in this current time of political strife.

The Gospel music staple appeared on the Grammys red carpet with a message of urgency for his fellow disciples. He noted how many leaders of the Christian faith have remained mum on the current immigration enforcement across the U.S., which has otherwise sparked anti-ICE protests nationwide.

At music’s biggest night, Franklin gave his response of disappointment with the silence, reminding leaders that Jesus was an immigrant himself. Baller Alert shared footage of Franklin’s provocative words.

Kirk Franklin shares his thoughts on what the Church could be doing during today’s climate. He reminds people that Jesus’ parents were immigrants and emphasizes that the mission isn’t just about saving souls, it’s also about protecting lives.



What do you think the Church’s role… pic.twitter.com/0C3MnADaNy — Baller Alert 🚨 (@balleralert) February 2, 2026

“I think that we should be intentional about being very vocal about, first of all, Jesus’ momma and daddy were immigrants,” Franklin said. We need to be very careful to not be arrogant and prideful. We need to get in the streets and to be able to save and love as many people as we can. And when I say ‘save,’ I’m not talking about just their souls. I’m talking about their lives.”

In his call to action, Franklin wanted Christianity’s biggest voices to stand up for humanity, deeming it an essential part of their religion. As for his assertion of Jesus being an immigrant, biblical accounts dictate that Jesus’ parents traveled to Egypt out of fear of persecution of the infant prophet in Bethlehem.

He added, “We need to be feeding people, taking care of people, looking out for people… we need to be more compassionate about the human race.”

However, not all were receptive to Franklin’s words, with social media having its own debate on his message, and the authenticity of his claims.

“OK [Kirk], don’t the Bible say that we have to follow the rules of the land so if people are coming illegally, that means they’re not following the rules of the land that’s what God says,” wrote one opposer.

Churches, especially those run by Black clergy, have been instrumental in other civil rights and social causes throughout U.S. history. More recently, faith leaders such as Pastor Jamal Bryant have led boycotts against major retailers amid the anti-DEI push. However, as anti-ICE advocacy becomes prevalent, Franklin wants the pulpit to become a platform for this cause, which impacts people of all backgrounds, as well.

Despite the backlash, others believe that the pushback to Franklin’s encouragement to love and support all people as Jesus would may say more about the current state of Christian leadership than the singer himself.

