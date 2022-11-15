Knock Out Your Holiday Shopping with a One-Year Costco Gold Star Membership and a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card*

The holiday season has its way of bringing out customers more than any other time of the year. So whether you’re decorating for a holiday event or are in charge of crafting meals, you’ll likely spend a bit more time and money shopping during the next two months. If you’re looking for savings during your seasonal shopping, you may want to consider visiting Costco.

Costco offers a wide array of products and services, making it an excellent one-stop shop for all your holiday obligations. You can purchase a one-year Costco Gold Star Membership for $60. You’ll also receive a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* via email with your one-year membership.

According to Costco, there are more than 118.9 million U.S.-based members, and one trip is all it takes to understand the allure. There are over 800 Costco warehouses across the U.S., each stocking everything from mouth-watering meats and seafood to power washers, available at member-exclusive prices. The catalog boasts products from popular brand names like LG, Dyson, and KitchenAid, but you’ll also find Costco’s Kirkland Signature™ items, which have received countless top reviews for quality and affordability.

Kirkland Signature™ products include food, household goods, and clothes, among other items. It’s built a loyal following over the years, evidenced by customers spending more than $59 billion on Kirkland Signature™ products last year. Each Costco location has a renowned food court, so you can chow down after gathering your holiday essentials.

While Costco warehouses offer home goods, electronics, furniture, and more, the company also provides services beyond your everyday shopping needs. For example, members can visit Costo Tire Centers to have their cars serviced while shopping. Plus, you can visit the Costco Gas Station to fill up your tank after checkout. A couple more of Costco Services’ offerings include home insurance** and pet insurance**.

Costco has revolutionized the bulk-buying experience since the first location opened in Seattle, Washington, in 1983. So take the stress off your shoulders this holiday season and lessen your trips to the store by becoming a Costco Gold Star Member for $60. You’ll receive your $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* via email within two weeks of redeeming your purchase. This offer is only valid for new members or members whose memberships have expired for at least 18 months (before April 2021).

