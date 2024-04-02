April 2, 2024
Kobe Bryant’s 2000 NBA Championship Ring Sold For $927K At Recent Auction
The $927,000 surpassed the $705,000 that was paid for Bill Russell's first championship ring from 1957.
Over the weekend, a championship ring won by the late Kobe Bryant was auctioned off for a record-breaking $927,200.
According to CBS Sports, the ring was the championship ring that Kobe won in 2000 with the Los Angeles Lakers. The ring was originally given to his father, former NBA player, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, who consigned the ring in 2013 when it sold for $173,000. The ring was sold by Goldin Auction.
RECORD SALE FOR ANY NBA TITLE RING 🏀 💍
A 2000 Lakers Championship Players Ring, gifted by Kobe to his father Joe, has sold in our March Elite.
This is the same ring originally consigned to Goldin by the Bryant Family in 2013, & the new owner (NOT Joe Bryant) is our consignor. pic.twitter.com/ZaUD0PhRs4
— Goldin (@GoldinCo) March 31, 2024
The sale took place on Saturday, March 30 and it surpassed the $705,000 that was sold at an auction in 2021 for Bill Russell’s first championship ring from 1957. Kobe’s ring was the highest price that anyone has ever paid for an NBA championship ring.
The person who consigned the ring was the same one who bought it from the Goldin Auction when they purchased it for $173,000. The seller provided a letter of authenticity from the Bryant family to Goldin.
Goldin listed that the championship ring was embedded with 40 diamonds and encased in 14-karat gold. The size of the ring was 11 1/2 and weighs 59.6 grams.
Earlier this year in February, the Lakers honored Kobe by placing a statue of him alongside six other Lakers legends. The other players who had one built for them are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor, Chick Hearn, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Jerry West.
Bryant, who spent his entire career with the franchise, won the NBA championship five times, was a two-time Finals MVP, and the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player. During his career, he made the All-Star team 18 times and was the youngest player to reach 30,000 points. Bryant retired in 2016 and scored an NBA season-high 60 points in his final game. The 41-year-old basketball legend died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others on Jan. 26, 2020.