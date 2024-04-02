Kobe Bryant’s 2000 NBA Championship Ring Sold For $927K At Recent Auction

Over the weekend, a championship ring won by the late Kobe Bryant was auctioned off for a record-breaking $927,200.

According to CBS Sports, the ring was the championship ring that Kobe won in 2000 with the Los Angeles Lakers. The ring was originally given to his father, former NBA player, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, who consigned the ring in 2013 when it sold for $173,000. The ring was sold by Goldin Auction.

RECORD SALE FOR ANY NBA TITLE RING 🏀 💍 A 2000 Lakers Championship Players Ring, gifted by Kobe to his father Joe, has sold in our March Elite. This is the same ring originally consigned to Goldin by the Bryant Family in 2013, & the new owner (NOT Joe Bryant) is our consignor. pic.twitter.com/ZaUD0PhRs4 — Goldin (@GoldinCo) March 31, 2024