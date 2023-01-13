Kobe Bryant’s Game-Worn Jersey From 2008 MVP Season Could Fetch $7 Million

Sotheby’s has listed a Kobe Bryant jersey for auction that it expects will fetch between $5 and $7 million.

The latest jersey is a game-worn Los Angeles Lakers Bryant jersey he wore from the start of the season in 2007 until the end of the Western Conference Finals on May 29, 2008, according to Sotheby’s website. The jersey was worn by the Lakers legend in five pre-season games, 14 regular season games, and six playoff games.

The jersey was worn during his only NBA MVP-winning season.

“Coming to auction this February, Sotheby’s is pleased to announce the sale of Kobe Bryant’s game-worn and signed Los Angeles Lakers jersey from his only MVP season in what is set to become the most valuable jersey of Kobe’s to ever appear at auction.”

The jersey has been described as a “heavily worn condition consistent with persistent and long-term use.” The jersey also has a small hole on the “backside of the jersey, and loose threading throughout.”

The jersey is scheduled to be auctioned between February 2 and February 9 on the Sotheby’s website. The starting bid will be $5 million. The actual basketball jersey will be on public display from February 1 through February 7 in Sotheby’s New York galleries.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, a two-time Finals MVP, and the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player. During his career, he made the All-Star team 18 times and was the youngest player to reach 30,000 points. Bryant retired in 2016 and scored an NBA-season-high 60 points in his final game.

The 41-year-old basketball legend died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people on January 26, 2020.