Kobe Bryant’s Game-Worn Basketball Jersey From MVP Season Sells at Auction for $5.8M

A jersey worn by Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, sold for $5.8 million at a recent Sotheby’s auction.

According to Sotheby’s, the game-worn basketball jersey from Bryant’s MVP season (2007-2008) set a record for a Kobe Bryant item at the famed auction house. It was the “most valuable Bryant item ever sold,” although it comes in second place for the highest price paid for a basketball jersey.

Another record smashed at #SothebysNewYork! Kobe Bryant’s game-worn Los Angeles Lakers Jersey from his only MVP season scored $5.8 million today, becoming the most valuable Bryant item ever sold at auction and second most valuable basketball jersey ever sold. pic.twitter.com/HTbiwL0q3F — Sotheby’s (@Sothebys) February 9, 2023

The record for the highest-priced basketball jersey that was sold at Sotheby’s (and just in general) belongs to the Chicago Bulls jersey worn by Michael Jordan. That jersey, which the six-time NBA champion wore for the opening game of the 1998 NBA Finals, was sold at Sotheby’s for over $10 million in September 2022.

When Bryant’s jersey was initially listed, the expected price for the item was between $5 and $7 million.

Bryant wore this basketball jersey from the start of the season in 2007 until the end of the Western Conference Finals on May 29, 2008, according to Sotheby’s website. The five-time NBA champion wore this particular jersey in five pre-season games, 14 regular season games, and six playoff games.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, a two-time Finals MVP, and the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player. During his career, he made the All-Star team 18 times and was the youngest player to reach 30,000 points. Bryant retired in 2016 and scored an NBA-season-high 60 points in his final game.

The 41-year-old basketball legend died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people on January 26, 2020.