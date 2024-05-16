Atlanta Police Officer Charged In Killing Of Lyft Driver

A police officer on unpaid administrative leave in Atlanta was arrested after allegedly killing a Lyft driver who was taking him home.

According to WSB-TV, Koby Minor, an officer for the Atlanta Police Department, has resigned from the police force after being arrested. Minor allegedly shot and killed 35-year-old Reginald T. Folks. Union City police are investigating the May 15 incident.

Minor was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Police officers arrived at South Fulton Parkway after Folks had been shot. The Lyft diver was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators do not know what led to the shooting, but Minor was reportedly still at the scene when officers arrived. Folks had been giving the former police officer a ride to his home.

A Lyft spokesperson released a statement to the media outlet about the incident:

“Our hearts are with Mr. Folks’ loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy, and we have reached out to offer our support during this difficult time. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation and have permanently banned the rider’s account from the Lyft community.”

A press release by the Atlanta Police Department stated that although Minor was an Atlanta police officer, he was on unpaid administrative leave after he was arrested in Milton in December 2023. Fulton County Records reveal that he was arrested on Christmas Day and charged with the purchase or possession having control of any controlled substance in schedule III, IV, or V and drugs not in the original container. His service weapon was taken from him after his arrest, and it has been in the custody of the police department.

Before his resignation on May 15, he has been with the APD since July 2018.

