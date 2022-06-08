Chris Paul Collaborates with Koia With Limited-Edition Plant-Based Protein Shakes, 100% of Profits Going Toward HBCUs

Phoenix Suns All-Star Chris Paul, a big supporter of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), has partnered with a plant protein drink company to help fund scholarships for students who attend HBCUs.

Koia, a 100% plant-based beverage company, is collaborating with Paul and the nonprofit clothing line, Support Black Colleges, to introduce a limited-edition release of Koia Protein Cinnamon Horchata. The low-sugar, plant-based protein shake features a custom Chris Paul packaging. The drink is available exclusively on Walmart.com. Koia plans to donate 100% of profits from sales of the protein shakes to the Chris Paul Family Foundation to support student scholarships at HBCUs.

“Koia’s mission and values are perfectly aligned with my efforts to continue breaking down the barriers to success for HBCU students,” says Paul in a written statement.

“And this product collaboration and its community giveback strategy is a great example of how partnership can make real impact. I’m proud to be an investor in Koia and look forward to continuing to work with the company to find ways to serve communities in need.”

This also increases an effort to raise awareness for the educational opportunities at HBCUs as well as increasing the availability of plant-based nutrition options for people everywhere.

Paul, who was recently appointed to join President Biden’s HBCU advisory board, cares deeply and is passionate about the plant-based lifestyle. The point guard hopes that the launch of the Koia Protein Cinnamon Horchata and the collaboration with the company can help to create more opportunities for HBCUs to increase access to low sugar, plant-based nutrition.

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to continue our partnership with Chris Paul and to team up with Support Black Colleges for this limited-edition collaboration introducing Koia Protein Cinnamon Horchata to Walmart.com customers,” says Chris Hunter, co-founder and CEO of Koia.

“Making plant-based beverage options available to everyone, especially for those who have the least access, is core to Koia’s mission.”

Since the company started working with Paul, Koia has donated plant-based shakes to a variety of grassroots community events at many HBCUs in partnership with the Chris Paul Family Foundation.

Recently, Paul and Koia launched a vending machine program that services HBCUs, including Winston-Salem State University (WSSU), where Paul is currently enrolled, and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. Through the partnership, Paul and Koia have also donated 50,000 Koia beverages to GoPuff customers nationally.