Kool & The Gang’s George Brown Strikes Publishing Deal Worth Millions

Legendary songwriter and founding member of the Grammy-winning group Kool & The Gang, George Brown, has inked a lucrative partnership with Primary Wave Music, which is said to be multi-year and worth millions.

According to a statement released by the publishing company, the deal will include some of Kool & The Gang’s biggest hits, including “Hollywood Swinging,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Cherish,” and “Ladies Night,” along with other songs penned by Brown.

“I am very pleased to call Primary Wave my music partner and to join with dozens of other iconic artists and creatives in an incredible business family,” said Brown. “I look forward to collaborating with Larry Mestel and the entire Primary Wave team to further enhance my catalog and the Kool & The Gang brand.”

Brown is the latest in a slew of artists who are cashing in on their hits at a time when income has substantially slowed due to streaming services. Artists like Future, Justin Bieber, and John Legend have brought in millions from major deals for their catalogs in recent years. It’s become a popular way to ensure their music brings in money for years to come.

“As counsel to George Brown and Astana Music, it was my pleasure to initiate, negotiate and close this deal with Primary Wave,” Kendall A. Minter, a legal rep for Brown, said. “The alignment of a globally iconic artist and creative talent with an iconic, global independent music publisher and brand enhancer is a win-win for the entire music community and fans.”

Kool & The Gang are the most sampled band of all time, according to AfroTech, and their influence on music is firmly cemented. “Kool and the Gang’s influence on generations of musicians and fans around the globe cannot be denied,” said Samantha Rhulen, SVP, Business and Legal Affairs at Primary Wave Music. “A few of us from Primary Wave were excited to have been in the audience when they were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018, and we are so thrilled to now be partnering with George Brown in 2023.”