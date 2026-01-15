Uncategorized by Kandiss Edwards Kristen Pierce-Sherrod CEO Of Harold’s Chicken Shack Dead At Age 55 Pierce-Sherrod followed in her father's footsteps continuing the legacy of Chicago's famous Harold's Chicken Shack.







Kristen Pierce-Sherrod, the chief executive officer of Harold’s Chicken Shack and daughter of the restaurant’s founder, has died. She was 55.

Pierce-Sherrod’s death was confirmed by her family in a statement, the Chicago Tribune reported. Pierce-Sherrod’s cause of death was not revealed. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. The announcement first appeared on social media but was later removed.

“On behalf of Harold’s Chicken Corporate and the Chicago Children Equestrian Center, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Chief Executive Officer, Kristen D. Pierce-Sherrod,” her family wrote in a post. “The family extends their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and condolences. At this time, we kindly ask that their privacy be respected during this time of bereavement.”

According to the Tribune, Pierce-Sherrod played a central role in guiding the family-owned business in recent years, including during preparations for the company’s 75th anniversary in 2025. She was responsible for corporate operations and worked to expand and oversee franchised locations while preserving the brand’s identity.

Pierce-Sherrod led Harold’s Chicken Shack, overseeing the iconic Chicago-based fried chicken brand founded by her father, Harold Pierce, in 1950. The first Harold’s Chicken Shack opened on the South Side of Chicago and grew into a locally rooted chain known for its fried chicken and mild sauce. It has become a popular tourist attraction and local staple.

Kristen Pierce-Sherrod, the CEO of Harold’s Chicken and the daughter of the famous Chicago staple’s founder, has died. She was 55. pic.twitter.com/HkqsDRmxxK — Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) January 15, 2026

Pierce-Sherrod was an avid and consistent steward of her father’s legacy. The Black-woman CEO served as a visible representative of one of Chicago’s most recognizable Black-owned restaurants. In an interview with ABC, she spoke about the responsibility of sustaining a family business long-term and preserving its authentic identity. She emphasized the importance of remaining authentic to the family-built brand.

“We’ve never done commercials,” Pierce-Sherrod said. “That goes back to my dad. He wanted everything to be word of mouth. And when you hear all those rappers mentioning Harold’s, that’s all word of mouth, too.”

Harold’s Chicken Shack has long been referenced in Chicago culture, including in music and popular media, as part of the city’s South Side food tradition. Pierce-Sherrod’s leadership kept the business under family control decades after its founding, the Tribune reported.

The company did not announce plans for succession or memorial events in its statement. Family members asked for privacy as they mourn, according to the Tribune.

RELATED CONTENT: Rest Well, Queen! Civil Rights Pioneer Claudette Colvin Dead At 86