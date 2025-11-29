Popular TikTok Content Creator Marquay The Goat Has Died At 24

A popular TikTok personality who amassed seven million followers and used the moniker Marquay The Goat has died, according to a social media post by his mother, Sonja Collins.

She expressed the bad news a day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.

“My heart is broken My baby, my last one, my SnuggaBug, my Marquay is no longer here with me He was the sweetest person he didn’t have a mean bone in his body I needed him longer than God allowed me to have him He spoiled me and his Dad, Elzie, he always said because we spoiled him Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers, enjoy the rest of your day #putGodfirstinallyoudo #naturalbeauty #love #lastone #son #mybaby #bestfriend “

TMZ reported that the 24-year-old had 6.9 million followers on TikTok and 479,000 on Instagram.

According to People, Marquay Collins was pronounced dead on No. 26 at 6:20 a.m. His death has been listed as “undetermined” as an autopsy is being conducted to find out the exact cause of death, based on a conversation with Buddy Bryan, the Muscogee County Coroner.

Bryan told the media outlet that Marquay was in a car accident earlier this month in Atlanta on Nov. 7. After going to the hospital and being examined, he was released the same day. But when he went home, he started complaining of various aches and pains across his body.

“After returning home, he was complaining of headaches, neck, shoulder and spine pain,” Bryan said. He also stated that the TikToker had discussed the issues with his brother, adding that Marquay also complained of “shortness of breath” and a “headache.”

The New York Post reported that he was still posting to his social media account 24 hours before the announcement of his death. A video clip of a lotion review his last post.

He had become popular for his reviews of food and fast cars. Marquay also posted comedy and lifestyle clips.

