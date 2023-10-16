Black Female CEO, Krystal Hardy Allen, Takes DEI Message On Nationwide Book Tour

*Originally Published By Blacknews.com

Nationwide — Entrepreneur and author Krystal Hardy Allen is taking her message of diversity, equity, and inclusion on the road. As the CEO and founder of K. Allen Consulting, she is on the road for her first national book tour for her book entitled What Goes Unspoken: How School Leaders Address DEI Beyond Race.

Drawing on her own experiences as a school teacher, principal, and current international educational consultant, Allen teaches and provides resources to education leaders and administrators on how to concretely center DEI within their practices and policies.

“I want to help readers better understand their role as a leader within their school or district’s DEI work and how the intrapersonal work they do also influences key decisions that can lead to a more inclusive and equitable school or district,” says Allen.

What Goes Unspoken is available for pre-order now from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Books-A-Million. The tour kicked off in New Orleans on Oct. 5 and featured Dr. Avis Williams, the first woman and first Black woman Superintendent of New Orleans Public Schools.

he following tour dates for What Goes Unspoken are listed below:

Oct. 17 – Atlanta

Oct. 21 – Houston

Oct. 26 – Washington D.C./DMV

Nov. 2 – Brooklyn

Nov. 30 – Nashville

Dec. 2 – Los Angeles

About Krystal

Krystal Allen is the Founder & CEO of K. Allen Consulting™, an international education & management consulting firm that provides customized workshops, DEI training, strategic planning services, and executive coaching to nonprofits, school systems, government agencies, small businesses, and major corporations. Her clients have included Google, Amazon, UNCF, and Microsoft. She is an award-winning published author of What Goes Unspoken: How School Leaders Address DEI Beyond Race. Allen is also a former teacher, principal, and real estate investor. She was recently recognized as a 2019 Gambit 40 Under 40 recipient and was named one of the 2022 Most Influential Women in Business in Louisiana by the BRM Regional Chamber of Commerce.

About K. Allen Consulting

Founded in 2017, K. Allen Consulting is a global Black-owned firm based in New Orleans specializing in diversity, inclusion, and equality training for nonprofits, corporations, and businesses. Their clients have tech giants such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon.