Jordyn Woods May Have Rekindled Her Fractured Friendship With Kylie Jenner

Reunited and it feels so good. Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are back to being friends four years after the BFFs parted ways due to the Tristan Thompson kissing scandal.

Jenner and Woods were spotted enjoying a sushi date in Los Angeles on Saturday night and appeared to be in good spirits, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The pair wore fashionable looks with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul sporting an asymmetrical black and white top with black trousers, and Woods donning a skintight maxi dress from her Woods by Jordyn clothing line.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunite four years after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. pic.twitter.com/iBZIZMJ8ob — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 16, 2023

It’s the first time the estranged friends have been seen in public together since their fallout in 2019 after Woods shared a kiss with Khloé Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. The Kardashian-Jenner family wasted no time ousting Woods from their inner circle, including Kylie who had been her friend since childhood.

After the kissing scandal, Woods appeared on “Red Table Talk” where she opened up about the night the flirty behavior took place.

“It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out,” Woods said before taking accountability for her actions.

“I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves.”

After the bombshell interview, Khloé unleashed her rage against Woods on Twitter.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??” Kardashian tweeted at the time. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Khloé did dump Tristan at the time but took him back a year later while they were co-parenting their daughter True during the Covid-19 lockdown. They broke up again at the end of 2021 when Tristan was caught in a paternity scandal with another woman.

The pair were in the process of welcoming their second child via surrogacy at the time the NBA player fathered a son with another woman. They have been separated since, but Kim Kardashian has continued to show public support for Thompson during his LA Lakers games and has even brought her daughter North West along.

Kim Kardashian, North West cheer on 'cheater' Tristan Thompson with homemade signs https://t.co/jtwme2S9OO pic.twitter.com/8KL9EzPeu2 — Page Six (@PageSix) May 15, 2023

It looks like if Khloé can repeatedly forgive Tristan for cheating, Kylie decided to forgive her best friend for her mistake. Khloé has since posted a few cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story amid her little sister reuniting with her enemy.

