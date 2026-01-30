Chicago Photographer Kymon Kyndred Killed In Car Accident

Kymon Jarrett Watson Odukoya, also known as Kymon Kyndred, a man known for his work in the community, died in a car accident in his native Chicago.

According to the Hyde Park Herald, the photographer was involved in a car accident on Jan. 7, which he did not survive, and is being celebrated by the community he faithfully served. The 54-year-old was also a chef, craftsman, artist, and IT technologist who shared his gifts with the world.

“There are countless adjectives and adverbs that describe his character,” his sister, Fleur Kirksey-Knight, said. “Kymon had an infectious laugh and an almost angelic aura. Everyone that knew Kymon loved him.”

No details have been revealed on how he died or if anyone else was hurt or killed in the tragedy.

Odukoya was born in Chicago on Sept. 17, 1971, but spent his childhood in Yaba, a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria. After returning to the States and graduating from Milwaukee High School of the Arts, he attended Chicago State University.

The photographer became entrenched in the Ayodele Drum and Dance community and regularly photographed the group’s classes and practices at the Sherman Park Fieldhouse. He was also perfecting his skills while attending performances at several venues, including the recently closed Promontory in Hyde Park. After taking pictures and filming events, he would regularly cook for the participants, his sister said.

“Kymon was a true artist,” Kirksey-Knight said. To some, Odukoya was also a carpenter and spent time making original jewelry from wood, natural stones, and leather. To many others, Odukoya was a photographer and chef.

Odukoya had a strong social media presence on Instagram (@kyndredstudio), featuring photos from various events around Chicago. He was a regular contributor to Rolling Out magazine.

His celebration of life service took place Jan. 24 at the Charles Hayes Center.

